Shiplify Reducing Billing Variances for Trinity Logistics

Shiplify’s location data helps Trinity Logistics proactively manage accessorial charges, improving shipper & carrier relationships

ATLANTA, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiplify , the primary accessorial revenue identifier for carriers, shippers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers, today announced the results of a successful integration with Trinity Logistics , a leading third party logistics (3PL) provider in North America. Shiplify has contributed significantly to an enhancement in billing accuracy for the 3PL provider by addressing the complex challenges of less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, simplifying billing processes.

Shiplify's platform effectively addresses the challenges associated with LTL shipping, especially in managing unexpected accessorial charges like liftgate requirements and residential deliveries. These issues often cause billing variances and customer dissatisfaction. With Shiplify's involvement, such concerns are now being proactively mitigated.

"Shiplify has transformed our LTL operations," said Curt Kouts, Director of LTL, Trinity Logistics. "By implementing their platform via Banyan Technology, our TMS provider, we've significantly reduced billing variances and improved our customer relationships by proactively managing accessorial charges. This partnership has added efficiency to our business, saving our LTL shipping customers thousands of dollars."

Working alongside Banyan Technology, Shiplify's integration into Trinity Logistics' operations has leveraged AI capabilities to bring about these improvements. The platform offers detailed insights into address validation, identifying residential locations, liftgate requirements and limited access points. This proactive approach has significantly reduced unexpected charges and improved billing precision, facilitating smoother operations and clearer, upfront billing to Trinity Logistics' shipping customers.

The collaboration with Banyan, a leader in freight management software, ensured a seamless implementation of Shiplify’s solutions, allowing Trinity to immediately benefit from enhanced billing accuracy.

“Collaborating with Shiplify perfectly complements our mission to deliver unparalleled efficiency in freight management. It enriches our platform, allowing us to proactively address potential shipping challenges,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “For our clients, this means improved billing accuracy, reduced delivery issues and enhanced operational efficiency, which are key components in driving customer satisfaction and retention.”

Since the integration, Shiplify has delivered substantial results for Trinity Logistics, including a 24% decrease in billing variance. This is a substantial clip in a tight margin business like LTL. Shiplify has also helped Trinity Logistics build better shipper and carrier relationships, as all users have access to the same pool of data points, limiting discrepancies and disputes.

"Our platform has helped update Trinity's LTL operations," added North Winship, President, Shiplify. "Our integration with Banyan has facilitated a rapid implementation, meaning a quick enhancement to Trinity Logistics' accuracy. This partnership exemplifies how Shiplify can drive efficiency and savings."

To read more about Shiplify’s work with Trinity Logistics, please visit https://lp.shiplify.com/shiplify-x-trinity

For more information about the revenue enhancements Shiplify can bring to your company through accessorial capture, or to schedule a demo, please visit shiplify.com .

About Shiplify

Shiplify provides accurate, real-time access to location data, aiding in the identification of LTL accessorials such as residential, limited access and lift-gate requirements. By aligning carriers, shippers and 3PLs, Shiplify increases transparency and eliminates the headaches associated with these fees. Shiplify’s various API endpoints cater to different technology needs and use cases, ensuring seamless data integration. Connect to Shiplify and streamline your shipping operations today.

About Trinity Logistics

Trinity Logistics is a Burris Logistics Company , offering People-Centric Freight Solutions®. Our mission is to deliver creative logistics solutions through a mix of human ingenuity and innovative technology, enriching the lives of those we serve.

For the past 45 years, Trinity has been arranging freight for businesses of all sizes in truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), warehousing, intermodal, drayage, expedited, international, and technology solutions.

Trinity Logistics is currently recognized as a Top Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics, a Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics, and a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation by the Women in Trucking Association.

About Banyan Technology:

Banyan Technology, the leading provider of over-the-road (OTR) shipping software, delivers enterprise-level, end-to-end freight management solutions. Our patented LIVE Connect® platform serves as your primary transportation management system (TMS) or API connectivity that supports your existing systems.

Banyan’s solution provides a comprehensive suite of AI and BI tools that help automate manual shipping processes and identify cost-saving opportunities through multi-mode rate comparison.

Banyan has been recognized as a Top 100 Freight Tech provider by FreightWaves, an Inbound Logistics’ Top 100 Technology Provider, a consistent High Performer on the G2 TMS grid and a Top Workplace by the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

To learn more, visit www.banyantechnology.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

