Freshworks to Participate in 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. , (NASDAQ: FRSH) today announced that Joon Huh, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

An audio webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com .

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) provides people-first AI service software that organizations use to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences. More than 68,000 companies, including American Express, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, Nucor, and Sony choose Freshworks’ uncomplicated solutions to increase efficiency and loyalty. For the latest company news and customer stories, visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .

© 2025 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third party of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Joon Huh

ir@freshworks.com

650-988-5699

Media Relations Contact:

Jayne Gonzalez

pr@freshworks.com

408-348-1087

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.