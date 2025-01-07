Champion Irrigation Unveils Inline Irrigation Valve with Automatic Solenoid

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Irrigation Products is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the CIP-100IV Inline Irrigation Valve with Automatic Solenoid. Designed for both residential and light commercial irrigation systems, this valve promises to deliver reliable performance and ease of use, making it an essential addition to any irrigation setup.

The CIP-100IV is engineered with a nylon-reinforced diaphragm that ensures durability and high-pressure performance, operating seamlessly across a pressure range of 15-145 PSI. Its weatherproof design offers consistent functionality regardless of environmental conditions, while the encapsulated solenoid protects against damage, enhancing reliability.

Key Features:

Independent Switch for Manual Control: Quickly manage water flow with ease, even during power outages.

Quickly manage water flow with ease, even during power outages. Double Filtration System: Prevents debris-related breakdowns, ensuring longevity and reliability.

Prevents debris-related breakdowns, ensuring longevity and reliability. Waterproof Sealing : Designed for outdoor performance, providing peace of mind in any weather.

: Designed for outdoor performance, providing peace of mind in any weather. User-Friendly Operation: Simplifies installation and maintenance, making it ideal for both new and replacement setups.

“Our new CIP-100IV valve with FIP inlets is designed for easy installation across all irrigation systems,” said Josh Favre, Product Development Manager at Champion Irrigation Products. “At Champion, we are committed to delivering reliable, high-quality products for our contractors. We prioritize what truly matters to our customers—performance, durability, and ease of use.”

The CIP-100IV is compatible with 1" female threaded connections, making it versatile for various applications. Whether upgrading an existing system or installing a new one, this valve is designed to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Availability:

The CIP-100IV Inline Irrigation Valve is now available for purchase through our sales team (sales@championirrigation.com) and authorized distributors.

About Champion Irrigation Products:

Champion Irrigation Products is committed to providing innovative solutions for irrigation systems. With a focus on quality and performance, we strive to meet the evolving needs of our customers in residential and commercial markets.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jessica Bartram

Marketing Manager

Champion Irrigation Products

(213) 258-7777

Jess.Bartram@championirrigation.com

ChampionIrrigation.com



Note: This product may expose you to chemicals, including styrene compounds or other chemicals, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information regarding Prop 65, visit www.P65warnings.gov.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e64fb13-b936-45db-82d1-d9d59ea287ff

Legal Disclaimer:

