Rekor Unveils Industry's First AI-Powered Traffic Incident Priority Ranking in Rekor Command™ Platform for Faster Emergency Response and Roadway Safety.

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, unveiled its new roadway Incident Priority Ranking feature at the Transportation Research Board's (TRB) 2025 Annual Meeting in Washington, DC. This prestigious event brings together thousands of transportation professionals from around the globe, featuring sessions and workshops on all modes of transportation and topics relevant to policymakers, administrators, practitioners, researchers, and representatives from government, industry, and academia.

The new Rekor Command™ Incident Priority Ranking feature provides traffic and emergency operations center operators with AI-powered, tailored decision support, enabling them to prioritize and respond to high-impact incidents more quickly, accurately, and efficiently in real-time.

Data overload and a lack of real-time insights often hinder effective decision-making in the fast-paced traffic management environment. AI-powered ranking addresses this challenge based on customizable criteria unique to each agency. Using advanced multi-factor prioritization technology, identified incidents are ranked to show the roadway events that most enhance safety and efficiency by immediate action. This helps reduce fatigue by delivering helpful AI-driven insights when needed most, allowing operators to optimize resource allocation and ensure rapid responses to high-priority situations.

"Incident Priority Ranking helps agencies improve traffic safety management," said Shobhit Jain, SVP of Global Product Management at Rekor. "Automated intelligent incident prioritization assists operators in focusing on the most critical issues, delivering high-impact results. Rekor Command™ allows agencies to maintain consistent service levels and achieve their goals more precisely and efficiently."

This groundbreaking feature provides operators with unparalleled clarity and control. Whether responding to a multi-vehicle collision or monitoring congestion during severe weather, operators can allocate resources effectively and take decisive actions that directly impact safety and traffic flow. In early release with existing customers, this feature has demonstrated a reduction in the time required to move from detection to resource allocation decisions to detected incidents by 60%. This improvement is achieved by significantly reducing the time necessary to collect data and verify ground truth, enabling faster, more informed resource allocation decisions.

The Priority Ranking feature demonstrates Rekor's ongoing commitment to finding new ways to use AI to enhance roadway safety and efficiency. By empowering agencies to maintain service standards and improve incident response times, Rekor is driving the future of resilient and sustainable infrastructure.

Learn how Rekor Command™ and its new Incident Priority Ranking feature transform traffic management by visiting rekor.ai/software/command.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data – laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and Facebook.

