Text Request Releases 2025 State of Business Texting Report

The report covers how text messaging is being used in business communications today, highlights trends for the upcoming year, and explores what challenges and opportunities this creates for businesses.

Chattanooga, TN, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 97% of businesses who text would recommend it to others. That’s just one of the many findings in the 2025 State of Business Texting Report published today by Text Request , the industry-leading business messaging platform. The report, based on more than 500 survey responses from professionals across the U.S. and Canada, details how organizations are texting with customers and employees, what trends to expect over the next calendar year, and what opportunities this creates for businesses.

“We’re seeing that businesses use texting mostly for administrative and repetitive tasks, like appointment scheduling, customer service, and similar updates,” says Kenneth Burke, Text Request Vice President of Marketing. “These are wonderful use cases, and will help you save a lot of time while improving the customer experience. We’re also seeing a significant opportunity for businesses to increase revenue through text by sending messages for things like seasonal promotions, payment reminders, and sales team follow-ups. Consumers say they want these messages, yet relatively few businesses are currently taking advantage of the opportunity.”

Significant findings in the 2025 State of Business Texting Report include:

83% of people read their texts within 30 minutes

76% of businesses who text are texting for customer service

59% of organizations say text message is the most effective channel for getting a response

67% of people save 1-5 hours a week by replacing other communication options with text messaging

68% of people report receiving 20 or fewer texts per day

72% of people want to receive texts from businesses and other organizations

“If you want to reach someone quickly, texting is usually your best bet,” continued Burke. “It’s an easy way to stand out and make sure your message is seen immediately, so you can get a response or get people to take action. That way you can save time, create better customer experiences, and make more money. That’s what we all want.”

The report goes on to show how this data can be applied throughout organizations for customer service, sales, marketing, hiring, and more. To view the complete report, go to: https://www.textrequest.com/ebooks/state-of-business-texting-report-2025.

