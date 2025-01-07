ProKidney to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney”), a late clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of a first-in-class cell therapy candidate for chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that ProKidney’s CEO, Bruce Culleton, M.D., will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The ProKidney management team will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the event.

43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: January 15, 2025 Time: 7:30am PST Format: Presentation Webcast: Link

The live webcast will also be accessible through the “Events” section of the Investor Relations tab within ProKidney’s website at www.prokidney.com. Following the completion of the event, a replay will be available for 90 days.

About ProKidney Corp.

ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of chronic kidney disease through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-in-class, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated in Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies for its potential to preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure. Rilparencel has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA. For more information, please visit www.prokidney.com.

Investor Contacts:

ProKidney

Ethan Holdaway

Ethan.Holdaway@prokidney.com

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Daniel Ferry

Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

