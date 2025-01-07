Bread Financial Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call for Jan. 30

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread Financial® Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, will host a conference call on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Participants can register in advance here, and the conference call will be available at the company’s investor relations website. Analysts planning to participate in the Q&A can register in advance here. Additionally, there will be several slides accompanying the webcast. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, as well as download and install any necessary software. The webcast will also be archived on the investor relations website.

Bread Financial® (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive suite of payment solutions that includes private label and co-brand credit cards and Bread Pay® buy now, pay later products. Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer products that give customers more access, choice and freedom through its branded Bread Cashback® American Express® Credit Card, Bread Rewards™ American Express® Credit Card and Bread Savings® products.



Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Bread Financial is powered by its approximately 7,000 global associates and is committed to sustainable business practices. To learn more about Bread Financial, visit breadfinancial.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

