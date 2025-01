Repligen Corporation to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held January 13 – 16 in San Francisco. Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company on Tuesday, January 14 at 1:30 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the conference presentation will be accessible through Repligen’s Investor Relations website at www.repligen.com, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the event.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about our company see our website at www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Repligen Contact:

Sondra S. Newman

VP, Global Head of Investor Relations

(781) 419-1881

investors@repligen.com

