Residential property price Index for September - November 2024
MACAU, January 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for September - November 2024 was 206.5, down by 1.7% over the previous period (August - October 2024). The indices for the Macao Peninsula (200.8) and Taipa & Coloane (229.1) dropped by 2% and 0.8% respectively.
The index for existing residential units (222.8) went down by 1.5% from the previous period; the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (209.4) and Taipa & Coloane (276.1) dipped by 1.9% and 0.6% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings of 5 years old or less and for those over 20 years old decreased by 1.9% and 1.1% respectively from the previous period, whereas the index for those between 6 and 10 years old climbed by 0.3%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (267.7) dropped by 1.9%.
With respect to usable floor area, the indices for residential units with a usable floor area of 100 square metres or more and for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres decreased by 2.2% and 1.9% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres grew by 0.3%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the indices for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less and for those with more than seven storeys dropped by 2.6% and 0.5% respectively.
In comparison with September - November 2023, the overall residential property price index fell by 12.3%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropping by 14% and 5.8% respectively.
