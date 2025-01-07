Mobilicom Secures Approximately $600,000 in Follow-On Production Scale Order from One of the Largest U.S.-based Drone Manufacturers for its Cybersecure Drone Data Link System

Marks a total of 5 production scale orders to date with this customer demonstrating continuous growth and expectation for ongoing orders

U.S. Tier-1 customer, which has over $5 billion in annual sales, has equipped its drones with Mobilcom’s SkyHopper PRO

Palo Alto, California, U.S., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced that it has received the latest in a series of commercial scale follow-on orders from one of the largest U.S. drone manufacturers of small-sized drones. These drones, which have integrated Mobilicom’s SkyHopper PRO datalinks as an essential component, are being sold to U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) programs.

“This latest follow-on order, valued at approximately $600,000, demonstrates the strong traction our customer’s drones have gained with top U.S. government and defense purchasers. Delivery is expected to be completed in the upcoming months to support this immediate expansion in DOD programs,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam. “We are proud that our critical communications components have been selected as an integral part of drones that are trusted to perform under the most challenging circumstances. As our Tier-1 customer continues to win contracts for thousands of its drones, we expect continued follow-on orders for our SkyHopper PRO.”

The global drone data link system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25% and reach approximately $18 billion by 2030. Mobilicom expects that its solutions have the potential to fill a growing demand as this customer and other Tier-1 manufacturers continue to sell uncrewed autonomous vehicles (UAVs).

Mobilicom’s SkyHopper PRO datalink was chosen over four other competing products following intensive field testing. SkyHopper PRO is a Secured Cognitive Software Defined Radio (SDR), with enhanced combat-proven performance, including in harsh environments. It offers what the company believes to be the best performance-to-SWaP-C (Size, Weight, Power and Cost) in the market based on an internal study of competitor product offerings. Other key factors considered include the Company’s excellent customer support, fast production and delivery times.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its expectation that delivery of this order will be made in the upcoming months, the expansion in DOD programs, its expectation regarding continued follow-on orders for its SkyHopper PRO, the growth of the global drone data link system market and its expectation that its solutions have the potential to fill a growing demand as this customer and other Tier-1 manufacturers continue to sell uncrewed autonomous vehicles. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

