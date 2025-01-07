Eccogene Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

Leading cardiometabolic disease experts to support the continued clinical development of the Company’s diverse pipeline of novel oral small molecule candidates

BOSTON and SHANGHAI, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eccogene, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic cardiometabolic and inflammatory conditions, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), comprised of four renowned cardiometabolic disease experts. The SAB will serve as a strategic resource to Eccogene as it continues to advance its pipeline of novel oral small molecules, including its potential best-in-class THR-β full agonist, ECC4703 and SSAO inhibitor, ECC0509. Leveraging the team’s deep translational research expertise, the Company’s candidates were designed for use alone and/or in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists to target obesity and related comorbidities.

“We are pleased to welcome this distinguished group of academics, pioneering researchers and top medical professionals to our Scientific Advisory Board, bringing significant experience in the treatment of cardiometabolic disease and therapeutic innovation,” said Jingye Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of Eccogene. “The breadth of their collective knowledge of metabolic control— specifically its pivotal role in regulating epidemic diseases such as diabetes and obesity — will help refine our clinical strategy for advancing our pipeline of complementary oral small molecule assets. This includes ECC4703 and ECC0509, which we look forward to advancing into Phase 2b trials in 2025.”

Composition of Scientific Advisory Board

David Andrew D'Alessio, M.D. - Lindquist Presidential Distinguished Chair; Professor of Medicine; Chief, Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism; Member of Duke Molecular Physiology Institute; Attending physician at Duke University Hospital and the Durham VA Medical Center

Mitchell A. Lazar, M.D., Ph.D. - Willard and Rhoda Ware Professor in Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases at the University of Pennsylvania

Randy Seeley, Ph.D. - Henry King Ransom Endowed Professor of Surgery, Internal Medicine, and Nutritional Sciences at the University of Michigan School of Medicine

Juleen R. Zierath, Ph.D. - Professor of Clinical Integrative Physiology at Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden, and Professor of Integrative Physiology and Executive Director at the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research at University of Copenhagen, Denmark



Full biographies for the SAB members can be found on Eccogene’s website at www.eccogene.com.

About Eccogene

Eccogene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic cardiometabolic and inflammatory conditions. Since its founding, Eccogene has been dedicated to discovering safer and more effective oral therapies that can be used alone or synergistically with a GLP-1 receptor agonist to treat conditions beyond obesity. The Company’s diverse pipeline of small molecule candidates leverages its world-class expertise in translational research, small molecule discovery, and a deep understanding of diabetes, weight loss and cardiometabolic disease pathways. Eccogene’s oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, ECC5004, is a potentially best-in-class asset. ECC5004 was licensed to AstraZeneca and Eccogene retains the rights to co-develop and co-commercialize in China. The Company also has clinical programs underway that target THR-β and SSAO, as well as preclinical programs targeting proven pathways, such as GIP. For more information, please visit www.eccogene.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Amy Bonanno

Lyra Strategic Advisory

abonanno@lyraadvisory.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.