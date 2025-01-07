HydroGraph Publishes 2025 CEO Letter to Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: ‎HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”) a sustainable commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene, today issued a letter to shareholders from President & CEO, Kjirstin Breure.

Dear Shareholders:

As we enter 2025, on behalf of HydroGraph I would like to take a moment to wish you a Happy New Year. You have played an important role in helping us advance projects across all areas of our business over the past few years, and I look forward to sharing more of our accomplishments in the year ahead.

Looking back on 2024, I am proud of the significant progress the HydroGraph team has made to differentiate our proprietary capabilities and position us as the leading sustainable producer of pristine graphene. We advanced our application development work, established new partnerships, and opened new performance driven commercial relationships through advanced testing and small batch (test) production of our high-quality graphene.

The list below highlights just a few of our 2024 achievements that demonstrate the immense diversity and value potential in the application of high purity, functional and specialized graphene products:

Hawkeye Bio selected HydroGraph’s graphene for use in the company’s biomedical sensor aimed at the early detection of lung cancer, results of which were subsequently published in the journal Nature (https://www.nature.com/articles/s43856-024-00461-7);

We advanced key industry partnerships to promote graphene research (GEIC), support the development of graphene-enhanced battery materials (NEI Corporation) and support the creation of supercapacitor technology to increase the adoption of renewable energy (Volfpack Energy);

Our graphene was used in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) test results to demonstrate a reduction of up to 20% in the material used in the manufacturing of plastic bottles;

Pristine graphene from HydroGraph was used to validate the superior technical and commercial performance of cement, resulting in improved strength by up to 70% in the early curing period;

We expanded on our commitment to provide customers with test quantities of HydroGraph’s pristine graphene for use in supercapacitor technology and automotive composites, including a key global automotive customer; and

We submitted two new U.S. patent application filings for graphene-coated hollow glass microsphere technology, expanding the Company’s differentiated technology portfolio.

Our focus in 2025 will be to strengthen our customer pipeline and begin commercializing these successes by securing our first major supply contract, expanding our application development capabilities and introducing new product line offerings. As part of that effort, we are moving ahead on plans to open additional production capacity in sync with demand growth, access higher volume supply of key hydrocarbon inputs used in our patented explosion synthesis process and lay the groundwork for improved margin efficiency as we scale our throughput volume.

In order to deliver on these targets, we plan to make progress in the following key areas:

Automotive composites : Pilot industrial scale-up production volumes, leading to a commercial supply order by end of 2025.

: Pilot industrial scale-up production volumes, leading to a commercial supply order by end of 2025. PET packaging : Continue key testing in support of regulatory requirements, with commercial scale-up planned upon FDA approval within the next 12+ months.

: Continue key testing in support of regulatory requirements, with commercial scale-up planned upon FDA approval within the next 12+ months. Energy storage : Commence commercial supply agreement discussions with lead customers in 2025.

: Commence commercial supply agreement discussions with lead customers in 2025. Aerospace : Continue material optimization efforts underway ahead of formulation and scale up anticipated late in 2025.

: Continue material optimization efforts underway ahead of formulation and scale up anticipated late in 2025. Defense : Advance second phase testing currently underway; six months of optimization expected before scale-up order.

: Advance second phase testing currently underway; six months of optimization expected before scale-up order. Construction: Complete phase 2 testing now in progress then commence a pilot scale trial in 2025.

The recent funding round completed in December of 2024 with the support of insider, existing and new investors means that we are well capitalized to purse these initiatives. Even so, we remain dedicated to our principles of cost efficiency and careful stewardship of our resources. In doing so, we continue to prioritize projects with strong commercial qualities, benefits tied to high purity or functional graphenes and identified market demand.

We have set high but achievable objectives, and I am confident our team, partners and technology platform positions HydroGraph to achieve these goals. Thank you again for your continued support and I look forward to updating you on our progress in 2025.

Sincerely,

Kjirstin Breure

President & CEO

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follows the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/

For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

