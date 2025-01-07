Plug to Participate in Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference on January 7, 2025, in Miami.

Jose Luis Crespo, Chief Revenue Officer, and Kevin O’Brien, Manager, Investor Relations, will represent Plug at the event engaging in meetings with institutional investors representing close to one trillion dollars in total assets under management. Plug’s involvement reflects its strategic commitment to advancing the hydrogen economy and fostering relationships within the financial community.

Further details on these appearances will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website: https://www.ir.plugpower.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx .

About Plug

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants targeting commercial operation by year-end 2028. Plug delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

