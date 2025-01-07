iBio Discovers Novel Antibody Targeting Activin E in Collaboration with AstralBio

Achievement strengthens iBio’s partnered cardiometabolic and obesity program while showcasing its proprietary AI-driven drug and target discovery platform potential

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA: IBIO), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody immunotherapies, in collaboration with AstralBio Inc., announced today the development of an antibody that inhibits the function of Activin E, a promising therapeutic target for cardiometabolic disorders and obesity using iBio’s patented Machine-Learning Antibody Engine. Developing an antibody against Activin E, a challenging and elusive target, highlights the robust capabilities of the technology to deliver innovative therapeutics, and contributes to iBio’s pipeline of development candidates. iBio plans to rapidly advance testing of this molecule and additional candidates in more complex and disease relevant models.

“Developing a functional antibody against Activin E, an achievement we believe to be an industry first, is a significant milestone for iBio,” said Martin Brenner, Ph.D., DVM, iBio’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer. “This breakthrough strengthens our efforts to expand our therapeutics pipeline for the treatment of cardiometabolic disorders and obesity with innovative next-generation solutions. We are excited about this program's advancement and our recently announced programs targeting Myostatin and Activin A as we build a pipeline of development candidates to address areas of high unmet need. This accomplishment also underscores the power and potential of our Machine Learning Antibody Engine in overcoming hard-to-drug targets and addressing some of the most pressing challenges in antibody discovery and development.”

Human genetics provide strong evidence for Activin E as a therapeutic target. Individuals with a protective loss-of-function (pLOF) mutation in the INHBE gene have a healthier cardiometabolic profile, including less abdominal fat, lower triglycerides, and lower risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease1,2. Targeting Activin E directly poses technical challenges for antibody discovery due to its extreme difficulty to produce outside the human body. Traditionally, antibody discovery requires direct injection of the target protein into the body. iBio overcame this challenge with its cutting-edge platform, which identified five critical epitope regions on the Activin E protein. Using its advanced epitope engineering technology, iBio developed synthetic epitopes replicating these regions. This groundbreaking method facilitated the creation of antibodies targeting all five epitopes without producing Activin E itself.

Data collected from preclinical studies conducted by iBio show strong antibody binding to Activin E and the ability to block its signaling. The compound discovered by iBio demonstrates exceptional potency, with binding experiments indicating sub-nanomolar kinetics. In multiple cell-based assays, including studies on human adipocytes, the antibody has achieved complete blockade of Activin E-mediated signaling. Activin E plays a significant role in regulating energy homeostasis in adipose tissue and overall metabolic health. While the current GLP-1 class of therapeutics has successfully reduced weight, next-generation therapeutics are needed to reverse the detrimental effects of obesity and improve overall health and quality-of-life for patients. By reducing the activity of Activin E and its receptors, researchers believe it may be possible to develop therapeutics that could decrease internal abdominal fat, while preserving muscle mass to reverse obesity, protect against diabetes, and improve overall metabolic health.

Under terms of their collaboration, AstralBio has an exclusive license to iBio’s Drug Discovery Platform to engineer four targets for treating cardiometabolic disease, along with the option to continue preclinical development. iBio also has the exclusive option to license three cardiometabolic targets from AstralBio, and will receive the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize those targets upon exercise. In October of last year, the companies announced that they had rapidly advanced the joint myostatin program and just last week, iBio licensed an anti-myostatin from AstralBio and announced the development of a myostatin and Activin A bispecific antibody designed to promote weight loss, prevent muscle loss and weight regain, potentially enabling less frequent dosing than current obesity treatments.

“We’re very pleased with the progress we’re making in our collaboration with iBio to develop novel therapeutics for cardiometabolic disease and obesity,” said Patrick Crutcher, AstralBio’s Chief Executive Officer. “In less than a year, we have created a new antibody against an incredibly challenging target and identified a differentiated molecule for treating muscle wasting and obesity. This rapid pace of development showcases the technological innovation and efficiency of iBio’s platform and the scientific caliber of our teams. We look forward to continuing our work together.”

