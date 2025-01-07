Conavi Medical and Minnetronix Medical Publish In-Depth Collaboration Review

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conavi Medical Corp. (TSXV: CNVI; OTC: CNVIF) (“Conavi Medical” or the “Company”), a commercial stage medical device company focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, is pleased to announce the publication of a detailed review of its collaboration with U.S.-based Minnetronix, a world leader in high-precision medical device manufacturing. Published in the industry journal, Medical Design & Development, the article was co-authored by Tom Looby, Conavi Medical’s CEO and Darcy Hart, Minnetronix Medical’s Director of Optical Products.

“We’re leveraging our next-generation technology with Minnetronix’s deep product engineering experience,” commented Tom Looby. “Their expert team helped us improve every dimension of performance while optimizing for manufacturability and cost. With the new European interventional cardiology guidelines strongly recommending intravascular imaging and the expectation that U.S. guidelines will follow suit, we have an extraordinary opportunity in a market where 80% of procedures still rely on old technology. Conavi’s unique, no-compromise dual imaging solution is the right product in the right place at the right time.”

The article is available at: medicaldesigndevelopment.com/topics/imaging/article/22928873/how-conavi-and-minnetronix-combined-ivus-and-oct-into-one-dualbeam-imaging-system

