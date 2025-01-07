Heart 2 Heart Celebrates 27 Years and Pushes for Top 20 Charting Success

Heart 2 Heart to Headline Gaston Gospel Homecoming

“Riley & I are so excited to be apart of the Homecoming with Southbound & Jason Crabb. When Heart 2 Heart started back in 2014, we had no idea it would grow into one of Gaston County’s largest events.” — Ashleigh Kiser Dotson

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy New Year! 2025 marks a significant milestone for Heart 2 Heart , as they celebrate 27 years of dedicated ministry through music.The group is currently experiencing exciting momentum, with their single "When The Saints Begin To Pray" written by prolific writers, John Darin Rowsey and Reba Rambo continues to climb the charts, reaching #24 on the Singing News Charts and #13 on the Scoops Chart.This success comes on the heels of the group's transition from traveling as the trio of husband/wife team David and Deana Kiser along with long-time friend, Rhonda House to the addition of the Kiser’s daughter, Ashleigh and husband Riley. The new multi-dimensional sound has been embraced by audiences since debuting on the stage of the National Quartet Convention in September 2023.Further solidifying their presence in the gospel music scene, Heart 2 Heart will headline the Gaston Gospel Homecoming, an event they have been a part of since its inception in 2014. This annual gathering has grown to be the largest Gospel Music Event in Gaston County, consistently drawing crowds of 1300-1500 attendees.Heart 2 Heart founder and manager David Kiser, says "we are excited about 2025 and what is in store for the group. We want to invite all of our fans and friends to our Jan 24th Anniversary Celebration to kick this year off right. God is up to something and we're just honored to be in the middle of it."The Gaston Gospel Homecoming showcases renowned artists such as Southbound, The Crabb Family, The Bowlings, The Perry's, Karen Peck & New River, Triumphant Quartet, The Hoppers, The Martins, Joseph Habedank, The Issacs, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, and Emily Ann Roberts.Heart 2 Heart's Continued ImpactWith 27 years of ministry under their belt, Heart 2 Heart continues to inspire and uplift audiences through their music. Their dedication to their faith and their passion for sharing God's love are evident in every performance. As they strive for continued success on the charts, Heart 2 Heart remains committed to using their platform to spread hope and joy through the power of music.TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE FOR THE GASTON GOSPEL HOMECOMING - JANUARY 24th

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.