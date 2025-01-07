Positron Emission Tomography Market to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2030 | Philips, Siemens, General Electric

Segami, Neusoft, and Sofie are advancing PET technologies, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes in oncology, neurology, and cardiology.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Positron Emission Tomography - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast-2030” report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market, focusing on its adoption, technological advancements, and market trends globally. The report offers detailed insights into the growth trajectory of the PET market, encompassing both historical and projected market sizes, revenue trends, and factors influencing the demand for PET technology.

The report highlights key statistics, including the current market landscape, emerging innovations in PET scanners, and how these developments are transforming diagnostic practices. It examines the impact of PET on medical imaging, particularly its role in diagnosing conditions such as cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases, by offering high-resolution images and aiding in accurate disease detection.

Additionally, the report evaluates the competitive landscape, including the leading players in the PET market, as well as emerging technologies and solutions that are expected to drive future growth. It provides an in-depth review of ongoing developments, clinical applications, and upcoming innovations within the PET field, serving as an essential resource for understanding market dynamics and the future direction of Positron Emission Tomography technology.

Some of the key insights of Positron Emission Tomography Market Report:

• The global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market was valued at USD 1 billion in 2023, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.92% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 1.5 billion by 2030.

• The aging population is increasing globally, with one billion people aged over 60 in 2020, expected to double to 2.1 billion by 2050. The 80+ age group is expected to triple by 2050, reaching 426 million.

• In 2021, more than 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, with approximately 10 million new cases each year. Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia, accounts for 60-70% of dementia cases.

• According to DelveInsight, there were around 15.8 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer’s disease in the 7MM in 2023, representing a significant disease burden.

• In the US, approximately 2.3 million males and 4.65 million females were affected by Alzheimer’s disease in 2023, with these numbers projected to rise by 2034.

• In Japan, there were approximately 2.47 million diagnosed prevalent cases of agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease in 2023, a figure expected to increase by 2034.

• In September 2024, GE HealthCare announced FDA approval of Flyrcado™ (flurpiridaz F 18), the first positron emission tomography myocardial perfusion imaging (PET MPI) agent for detecting coronary artery disease (CAD). Flyrcado offers superior diagnostic efficacy compared to the widely used single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) MPI, enhancing access to PET MPI and improving accuracy, particularly in challenging cases like high BMI patients and women.

• In September 2024, the FDA approved flurpiridaz F-18 (Flyrcado; GE HealthCare), a new radioactive tracer for positron emission tomography (PET) myocardial perfusion imaging. This is the first new cardiac PET radiotracer in decades and is expected to enhance testing growth. It will be used to evaluate myocardial ischemia or infarction in adults, joining existing tracers like rubidium-82 and N-13 ammonia, approved in 1989 and 2000, respectively.

• Key players driving advancements in Positron Emission Tomography include General Electric Company, Mediso Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Positron Corporation, Shimadzu Corp., RefleXion, CMR Naviscan Corporation, Segami Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems, Sofie Biosciences (PerkinElmer Inc.), United Imaging Healthcare, MinFound Medical Systems, MR Solutions, and others.

Positron Emission Tomography Overview

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) is a sophisticated imaging technique used in medical diagnostics, allowing physicians to observe metabolic activity in tissues and organs. It involves the use of radioactive tracers, which emit positrons that interact with electrons in the body, creating gamma rays detectable by a PET scanner. This process enables highly detailed, 3D images of the body’s internal structures, particularly useful for detecting and monitoring various conditions, including cancer, heart disease, and neurological disorders. PET is widely used to assess brain function, diagnose cancers by identifying malignant tissues, and detect abnormalities related to cardiovascular diseases. The ability to track metabolic processes at the cellular level has made PET an indispensable tool in personalized medicine, research, and treatment planning.

Positron Emission Tomography Market Segment Analysis:

The Positron Emission Tomography market report proffers market segment analysis for the study period 2021–2030 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Positron Emission Tomography Market By Type (Full-Ring PET Scanners, Partial Ring PET Scanners), By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others)

• Positron Emission Tomography Market By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centres, Others)

• Positron Emission Tomography Market By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Positron Emission Tomography Market Dynamics

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing demand for diagnostic tools that can detect various diseases, including cancers, heart conditions, brain disorders, and other bodily abnormalities. PET scans, often combined with CT and MRI, are essential for diagnosing these conditions, with a particular focus on cancer. As cancer cells have a higher metabolic rate, they appear as bright spots on PET scans, making it a valuable tool in detecting and monitoring cancer, as well as determining whether it has spread. According to the WHO, around 1.2 million young adults were diagnosed with cancer globally in 2020, contributing to the rising demand for PET scans.

In addition to cancer, Alzheimer's disease is another major condition driving the growth of the PET market. PET scans allow doctors to monitor brain systems and detect changes in cerebral glucose metabolism, neurotransmitter systems, neuroinflammation, and amyloid protein aggregates, all key factors in Alzheimer's diagnosis. With over 55 million people living with dementia globally, the demand for PET scans in diagnosing Alzheimer's is expected to increase. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population is expected to boost market growth, as age is a major risk factor for neurological and cardiovascular diseases, including dementia and Alzheimer's. However, challenges such as the high costs of PET technology and stringent regulatory requirements could limit market growth. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic led to significant disruptions in diagnostic imaging, temporarily reducing PET scan volumes, but the resumption of healthcare services is expected to stabilize the market.

North America Set to Lead the Growth of the Global Positron Emission Tomography Market

North America is poised to lead the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market, driven by several key factors including the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, rapid advancements in technology, increased awareness for early detection, and a growing aging population. With numerous product launches expected to enhance market growth, the region is set to account for a significant share of the market.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, an estimated 6.2 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2023, with the number expected to nearly triple by 2060, which will drive demand for diagnostic tools like PET. Additionally, older Black Americans are at a higher risk of Alzheimer's, further increasing the need for effective diagnostics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) projects that the number of people living with Alzheimer's in the U.S. will double every five years, underlining the growing need for PET scanning.

Technological advancements, such as Time of Flight (TOF) and the increasing adoption of hybrid imaging systems like PET/CT and PET/MRI, are also supporting market growth. These innovations are enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of PET scans, which are crucial for diagnosing and monitoring conditions like cancer and Alzheimer's. As a result, North America’s PET market is expected to continue expanding, fueled by rising product demand, new product developments, and favorable reimbursement policies.

Positron Emission Tomography Market Drivers

• The increasing prevalence of cancers, brain, and cardiovascular diseases, along with the growing geriatric population, is driving the demand for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) as a diagnostic tool.

• The approval and launch of advanced PET products are expected to further stimulate market growth by providing improved diagnostic capabilities.

Positron Emission Tomography Market Barriers

• High costs associated with PET scanners and procedures may limit accessibility in resource-constrained regions.

• Stringent regulatory requirements for approval of new PET technologies can slow down the market's development and expansion.

Scope of the Positron Emission Tomography Market Report

• Study Period: 2024–2030

• Coverage: Global

• Key Positron Emission Tomography Companies: General Electric Company, Mediso Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Positron Corporation, Shimadzu Corp., RefleXion, CMR Naviscan Corporation, Segami Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems, Sofie Biosciences (PerkinElmer Inc.), United Imaging Healthcare, MinFound Medical Systems, MR Solutions, and others.

• Positron Emission Tomography Therapeutic Assessment: Positron Emission Tomography currently marketed, and Positron Emission Tomography emerging therapies

• Positron Emission Tomography Market Dynamics: Positron Emission Tomography market drivers and Positron Emission Tomography market barriers.

