Water Treatment Chemicals Market Will Achieve $53.8 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand for Clean Water Solutions

WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the research report by Allied Market Research, the global water treatment chemicals market size was $37.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $53.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2032. The growth of the global water treatment chemicals industry is majorly driven by surge in demand for chemically treated water in various end-use industries, including power generation, refineries, pulp & paper, metal & mining, food & beverages, oil & gas, and sugar. Moreover, implementation of regulatory mandates on wastewater treatment drives the market growth. However, the availability of alternative water treatment technologies hinders the market growth. On the contrary, usage of 3R method of sustainability is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1038 Depending on the type, the corrosion inhibitors segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global water treatment chemicals market revenue, and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that corrosion inhibitors in water treatment are chemical compounds designed to mitigate the destructive effects of corrosion on metal surfaces in contact with water. These inhibitors function by forming a protective layer on the metal, preventing corrosive agents from causing damage. Widely used in industrial settings, such as cooling water systems and pipelines, corrosion inhibitors help prolong the service life of equipment, reduce maintenance costs, and enhance overall system efficiency.However, the scale inhibitors & dispersants segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that scale inhibitors and dispersants are crucial components in water treatment processes. Moreover, scale inhibitors prevent the formation of mineral deposits, such as calcium carbonate or calcium sulfate, on surfaces like pipes and equipment, which can impair efficiency. By disrupting the crystallization process, scale inhibitors ensure smooth water flow and extend the service life of industrial systems. On the other hand, dispersants enhance the dispersion of suspended particles in water, preventing their agglomeration and facilitating their removal. This aids in the prevention of sludge formation and reduces the risk of equipment fouling.By end-use industry, the industrial segment was the major shareholder in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global water treatment chemicals market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the water treatment chemicals play a crucial role in the industrial sector by ensuring the quality and safety of water used in various processes. Chemicals such as coagulants, flocculants, and disinfectants help remove impurities, suspended solids, and contaminants from industrial water sources. In manufacturing, water treatment chemicals enhance efficiency by preventing scale formation, corrosion, and microbial growth in cooling towers and boilers. In addition, they facilitate compliance with environmental regulations by minimizing the release of pollutants.Procure Complete Report (1108 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/water-treatment-chemicals-market However, the municipal segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that the water treatment chemicals play a crucial role in the municipal industry by ensuring the quality and safety of water supplies. Chlorine-based disinfectants, such as chlorine gas or sodium hypochlorite, are commonly used to inhibit the growth of bacteria, viruses, and other harmful microorganisms. Coagulants such as aluminum sulfate or ferric chloride help in the removal of suspended particles through the formation of larger, easier-to-remove flocs. In addition, corrosion inhibitors such as orthophosphates protect distribution pipelines, preventing metal leaching. pH adjusters, such as lime or caustic soda, maintain water within optimal ranges.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global water treatment chemicals market revenue, and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast timeframe. The increasing industrialization, population growth, and urbanization in the Asia-Pacific region have heightened the demand for water treatment chemicals. Stricter environmental regulations and rising awareness about water quality issues further contribute to the growing need for effective water treatment solutions in the region.Top Key Players: -Akzo Nobel N.V.Baker Hughes CompanyBASF SECortec CorporationEcolabItalmatch Chemicals spaCanadian ClearDoberKemiraHydrite ChemicalDowLonzaNouryonSolenisSolvayAmerican Water Chemicals, Inc.Kurita Water Industries Ltd.SNFUS WATER SYSTEMS INC.VeoliaWant to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-treatment-chemicals-market/purchase-options The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global water treatment chemicals market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to strengthen their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the water treatment chemicals market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing water treatment chemicals market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the water treatment chemicals market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global water treatment chemicals market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Trending Report:Water Softeners Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025Water Treatment Technology Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022Water Treatment Equipment MarketProduced Water Treatment Systems MarketSpecialty Water Treatment Chemicals Market

