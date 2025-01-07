India Energy Week 2025 to Redefine Global Energy Dialogue

NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --● To be held in New Delhi from February 11-14th, IEW 2025 will surpass all previous editions with record-breaking exhibitor and attendance numbers.● Top executives from the world’s leading energy companies, as well India’s fast-growing public sector enterprises, will lead this critical event for the industry.● With more than 45 expert-led Strategic sessions and a sprawling exhibition, IEW 2025 will offer a fertile ground for collaboration for the entire global energy landscape.The third edition of India Energy Week, set to be the most comprehensive and inclusive global energy gathering of the year, will unfold at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi from February 11-14, 2025.Building on the remarkable success of previous editions, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated a visionary approach to energy security and sustainability, IEW 2025 will drive transformative action across the global energy landscape, and position India as a leading force in this critical industry.India has excelled in addressing energy security and transitioning to clean energy through measures like boosting domestic crude and gas production, increasing ethanol blending, and expanding cost-effective renewable energy. IEW 2025 offers a platform for the world to learn from India’s approach to ensuring accessible, affordable, and clean energy, showcasing its climate leadership while fostering collaboration across the energy sector.As a pivotal platform for such international energy collaboration, the event will bring together an unprecedented assembly of 70,000 energy professionals. This includes 6,000 delegates, over 700 exhibitors, and more than 500 speakers from 120 countries, spanning 95 conference sessions that will explore the most critical challenges and opportunities in the global energy sector.The Strategic Conference lies at the heart of IEW 2025, featuring over 250 speakers across 45 sessions. Energy ministers, policymakers, and global business leaders will convene to address critical issues including investment strategies, industrial decarbonization, and international partnerships. The event will showcase India's unique model of low-carbon economic growth, demonstrating the nation's commitment to energy access, security, affordability, and sustainability.Engaging panel formats, such as the Spotlight Sessions, will feature intimate fireside chats with energy leaders, while the signature IEW Debates will bring provocative discussions to the forefront, incorporating diverse perspectives on the most complex challenges facing the global energy ecosystem.The Technical Conference with 45 plus sessions will also play an important role in solidifying the event’s position as a key driver of global energy progress, as it brings together a record number of technology visionaries, digital innovators, and clean energy pioneers. Spread across four days and three dedicated stages, this segment will explore cutting-edge solutions for sustainability, efficiency, and technological advancement in the energy sector.Reflecting India Energy Week’s continued growth as an international platform for cross-sector and cross-border cooperation, prosperity, the exhibition has expanded exponentially to become the world's new meeting place for energy professionals, with millions of dollars of business conducted onsite, positioning it at the very heart of international business.This year, attendees will join more than 700 international and local exhibitors, featuring 26 national and international oil companies, more than 10 country pavilions, and 7 thematic zones that promise unparalleled networking and collaboration opportunities to expand reach across the full energy value chain.Since its inception, IEW has rapidly established itself as the go-to global energy forum. The 2024 edition attracted 35,000+ attendees from over 120 countries, setting a new benchmark for international energy dialogue. Organized under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and produced by dmg events and the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry, the event continues to position India as a critical player in the global energy transition.More than just a conference, India Energy Week 2025 represents a crucial moment of global cooperation, innovation, and collective commitment to a sustainable energy future. It stands as a testament to India's leadership in driving meaningful progress towards a cleaner, more accessible, and more efficient global energy ecosystem.Mr. Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, stated:“IEW 2025 at Yashobhoomi is shaping up to be a historic moment, surpassing an already impressive event in 2024. With more than 26,000 square meters of exhibition space, compared to 18,000 square meters in Goa last year, IEW is more than just a conference – it is a critical meeting place for the global leaders and innovators who are creating a greener, smarter, and more resilient energy ecosystem."Mr. Gurmeet Singh, Director General, Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI), commented:“IEW 2025 offers the world an opportunity to understand and learn from India’s dynamic decision-making in the energy domain. It's a platform where global stakeholders can freely exchange ideas, explore opportunities, and witness India's leadership in navigating complex energy transitions. As a springboard for collaboration on key energy projects, including green hydrogen technologies, solar innovations, or advanced exploration techniques, this event represents a crucible of global energy innovation.”-END-***Notes to EditorAbout the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI)The Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) is an apex Society of entities in the hydrocarbon sector and acts as an industry interface with Government and regulatory authorities. It helps in resolution of issues and evolution of policies and regulations. It represents the industry on Government bodies, committees and task forces and has been submitting recommendations to the Government on behalf of the industry on various issues.It aims to be the most effective and influential voice of the oil & gas industry to facilitate its development as a globally competitive industry in India that enjoys the respect and trust of the society.About dmg eventsDmg events is one of the leading global event organizers, working across several key industries. Its energy portfolio includes some of the biggest events in the sector, such ADIPEC, the Global Energy Transition Congress, the Egypt Energy Show, the World Utilities Congress, and the Global Energy Show.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.