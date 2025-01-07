Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market is expected to Grow at a Substantial CAGR of 7.79% by 2030, Analyzes DelveInsight

Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market

Dental Implants and Prosthesis companies are Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Moog Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, etc

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Dental Implants and Prosthesis, upcoming innovations in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers, and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market scenario.

The Dental Implants and Prosthesis market is witnessing positive growth owing to the growing burden of the geriatric population who are susceptible to developing various dental disorders, the rising prevalence of various dental diseases due to poor eating habits, lack of oral hygiene, and accidents that cause tooth loss across the globe. In addition, accumulative focus on developing technologically advanced devices in the product arena are some of the factors contributing to the Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market report:

• According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market during the forecasted period.

• Key Dental Implants and Prosthesis companies proactively working in the market include Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Moog Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Amsino International, Inc., Nestlé Health Science, Avanos Medical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, CONMED Corporation, CORPAK, Covidien PLC, ALCOR Scientific Inc., Applied Medical Technology, Inc., Vygon, Danone, Enteral Access Technologies Ltd., Medline Industries, LP, among others.

• The dental implants and prosthesis market was valued at USD 9.67 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach 15.16 billion by 2030.

• On January 17, 2022, Renew, LLC and Western Dental & Orthodontics entered into a strategic partnership to make high-quality implant-supported removable anchored dentures surgical centers in California and Texas.

• On January 17, 2022, Yomi, a robot-assisted surgical device developed by the healthcare start-up Neocis, gained FDA clearance for general dental implant procedures in 2016 and full-arch dental implant procedures in 2020. Since its development, Yomi has become increasingly popular, and its manufacturer has recently announced that clinicians have already placed over 10,000 dental implants using the dental robotic platform.

• On June 08, 2021, Neoss announced the launch of NeossONE™. NeossONE™ is a solution unique to the Neoss® Implant System - one prosthetic platform, across three implant ranges, including ALL implant diameters and abutments.

To pick on the latest highlights related to Enteral Feeding Procedures get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Forecast

Dental Implants and Prosthesis Overview

Dental implants and prostheses are advanced solutions for replacing missing teeth, restoring oral function, aesthetics, and overall quality of life. A dental implant is a titanium or zirconia post surgically placed into the jawbone, serving as an artificial tooth root. Over time, the implant integrates with the bone through a process called osseointegration, providing a stable foundation for various prosthetic options.

Prostheses attached to implants include crowns, bridges, and dentures. Single-tooth implants support individual crowns, while multiple implants can anchor bridges or full-arch dentures. Implant-supported prostheses are highly durable, mimic natural teeth, and prevent bone resorption often associated with tooth loss.

The process typically involves an initial consultation, diagnostic imaging, and treatment planning, followed by surgical placement, healing, and prosthesis attachment. Advances in digital dentistry, such as 3D imaging and guided surgery, have improved accuracy and success rates.

Dental implants offer several advantages, including improved chewing efficiency, speech, and confidence. While traditional dentures or bridges may be less costly upfront, implants are a more durable and functional long-term solution. However, they may not suit everyone due to factors like insufficient bone density, medical conditions, or financial considerations, necessitating a tailored approach to each patient’s needs.

Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America is expected to dominate the overall Dental Implants and Prosthesis market during the forecast period. This domination is owing to the rising burden of the geriatric population in the region suffering from dental disorders, the rising prevalence of various dental diseases such as edentulism, and technologically advanced devices in the product arena will bolster the growth of the North America Dental Implants and Prosthesis market.

Furthermore, the presence of key manufacturers such as Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher Corporation), Straumann Holding AG, Dentsply Sirona, among others active in the production of Dental Implants and Prosthesis is anticipated to fuel the market in the region. Moreover, the occurrence of various strategic business activities in the region such as company collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, and approval, among others are also expected to propel the market for Dental Implants and Prosthesis in the region.

Learn more about the Several Types of Dental Implants and Prosthesis @ Dental Implants and Prosthesis Assessment - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/dental-implants-and-prosthesis-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Dynamics

Owing to certain factors such as the growing burden of the geriatric population who are susceptible to developing various dental disorders, the rising prevalence of various dental diseases due to poor eating habits, lack of oral hygiene, and accidents that causes tooth loss across the globe are some of the factors likely to boost the Dental Implants and Prosthesis market. In addition, accumulative focus on developing technologically advanced devices in the product arena will contribute a lot to the Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market. Furthermore, Dental Implants and Prosthesis have become an important tool, as they are minimally invasive surgical procedures for dental and cosmetic applications, and the rising adoption of computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technologies for implants have led to producing simplified and accurate implants components, all the aforementioned factors are expected to augment the global market for Dental Implants and Prosthesis.

However, the high cost of the implants and some of the dental treatments which are not covered under health coverage is likely to impede the Dental Implants and Prosthesis market. Also, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial effect on the Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market

To gain a better understanding of the impact of drivers and barriers on Dental Implants and Prosthesis, get a snapshot of the Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Impact

Scope of the Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Report

• Coverage: Global

• Study Period: 2021-2030

• Dental Implants and Prosthesis companies: Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Moog Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Amsino International, Inc., Nestlé Health Science, Avanos Medical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, CONMED Corporation, CORPAK, Covidien PLC, ALCOR Scientific Inc., Applied Medical Technology, Inc., Vygon, Danone, Enteral Access Technologies Ltd., Medline Industries, LP, among others.

• Market Segmentation By Material: Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants

• Market Segmentation By Design: Tapered Dental Implants, Parallel-Walled Dental Implants

• Market Segmentation By Types: Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Others

• Market Segmentation By Prosthesis/Products: Dentures, Crown, Bridges, Veneer, Abutment, Inlays & Onlays

• Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

• Dental implants and prosthesis market was valued at USD 9.67 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach 15.16 billion by 2030.

Know more about which MedTech player is set to dominate the Dental Implants and Prosthesis market @ Dental Implants and Prosthesis Companies and Advancements

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive summary

3. Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4. Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Key Factors Analysis

5. Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market

7. Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Layout

8. Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9. Dental Implants and Prosthesis Company and Product Profiles

10. Project Approach

11. KOL Views

12. DelveInsight Capabilities

13. Disclaimer

14. About DelveInsight

Gain rich insights about the latest Dental Implants and Prosthesis regulatory approvals @ Dental Implants and Prosthesis Regulatory Landscape And Patent Analysis - https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/dental-implants-and-prosthesis-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.