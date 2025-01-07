Micropump Market is growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031 | Takasago Electric, TCS micro pump, The Lee Company

global Micropump industrydd

PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global Micropump industry was estimated at $1.65 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $7.40 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The market study is exclusively meant to help the readers with a complete valuation of industry analysis and trends.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15215 Factors that drive growth of the micropump market size include rise in number of key players to manufactures micro pump, rise in the research activities which enhances demand of micro pump, increase in number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For instance, some of the key micropump industry players operating in the micro pump market include TTP Ventus, Thomas (Gardner Denver), Idex, The Lee Company, Takasago Electric, Inc., Cole-Parmer India Pvt. Ltd., Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.), Bio-Chem Fluidics (Halma), and Servoflo Corporation among others. Moreover, rise in number of chronic and infectious diseases cause rise in usage of micro pump for in-vitro diagnosis. Chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes require chemotherapy and insulin therapy respectively. In these therapies there is requirement of micro pump for controlled drug delivery which increases the demand of micro pump in medical field. Thus, this factor is anticipated to fuel the micropump market growth.Rise in chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, high-end technological advancements in the healthcare sector, and surge in awareness regarding controlled drug delivery drive the growth of the global Micropump market. On the other hand, strict laws pertaining to the usage of Micropumps in human healthcare and high manufacturing cost of the devices restrain the growth to some extent. However, rise in adoption of key strategies such as collaboration, acquisition, partnership, and agreement by the market players is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Micropump Market Report Highlights:By Type:MechanicalNon MechanicalBy Material:Plastics and CompositesCeramicsMetalsBy Application:Medical deviceOthersDrug deliveryIn Vitro DiagnosisBy End User:Hospitals and Diagnostic CentersBiotechnology and Pharmaceutical CompaniesAcademic and Research InstitutesBy Region:North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A14846 North America garnered the major share in 2021-Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global Micropump market. This is attributed to increase in number of research activities, technological advancements in the healthcare sector, and rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 17.0% by 2031. Surge in expenditure by government organizations to develop the healthcare sector, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in the number of key players in the province propel the market growth.Key players in the industry-Arcmed Co. Ltd.Bartels Mikrotechnik IncCole Parmer India Pvt. Ltd.ALLDOO Micropump IncXavitech Micropump ABEnomoto Micropump Mfg. CoBurkert GmbH and Co. KGSandur Fluid Controls PVT. 