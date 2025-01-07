Pharmacy Automation System Market Anticipated to Attain $23.5 billion By 2031, at 10.9% CAGR

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A pharmacy automation structure is used to administer and scatter medications mechanically. Increased medication errors, advantages of pharmacy automation system , and progression of further evolved features drive the growth of pharmacy automation system market.In addition, improvement in healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries is expected to set out new entryways for market advancement. However, high capital investment and stringent informal regulations are significant hindrances that restrain the market growth.Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/484 How big is the pharmacy automation system market?Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title global Pharmacy Automation System Market generated $5.00 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.The pharmacy automation system market is driven by need for decline in medication errors, manual medication dispensing, and headway of further evolved innovations to help &further develop pharmacy automation systems. In addition, rise in geriatric population and surge in work cost have incited the growth in pharmacy automation market. To further foster the healthcare advantages and assure the wellbeing of patients, it is critical to reduce medication errors. Consequently, increase in use of pharmacy automation systems brings about minimization of errors associated with medication, storage, recuperation, dispensing, and use.Key Takeaways:The large share of segment is attributed to advantages such as improved medication safety.Hospital Pharmacy segement continue to maintain lead in the forecast year.North America would exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2030.Market Segmentation:By Product:Automated Medication Dispensing SystemsAutomated Storage And Retrieval SystemsAutomated Packaging And Labeling SystemsTabletop Tablet CountersAutomated Compounding DevicesBy End User:Hospital PharmacyRetail PharmacyOthersGeography:North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)Key Market Players:Rx SafeDanaher CorporationBectonDickinson And CompanyCapsaBaxter International Inc.Lonza GroupScript ProOmnicell Inc.Cerner CorporationParata SystemsRequest for Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/484 Regional Growth Dynamics:North America dominates the pharmacy automation system market followed by the European region due to increased number of drug prescriptions at pharmacies resulting from growth in aging population.Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent StudyWhat is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?What are the key opportunities in the market?What are the key companies operating in the market?Which company accounted for the highest market share?Why Choose Allied Market Research?Industries’ Best AnalystsExclusive Product OfferingsCustomer Research ServicesDynamics Research MethodologyComprehensive ReportsLatest Technological AdvancementsValue Chain AnalysisFuture Market OpportunitiesMarket Growth DynamicsQuality AssurancePost-sales SupportContinuous Report UpdatePurchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/484 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.