Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Pending Class Action Against Five9, Inc. and Urges FIVN Stockholders to Contact the Firm for Information

Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) securities, including call options, between June 4, 2024 and August 8, 2024. Five9 provides software for a cloud-based contact center.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Five9, Inc. (FIVN) Misled Investors Regarding its Sales Execution and Efficiency Issues

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Five9’s net new business was not “strong irrespective of the macro” and was, in fact, hampered by macroeconomic issues such as constrained and scrutinized customer budgets; (ii) Five9 was in the midst of a challenging bookings quarter due, in part, to sales execution and efficiency issues, and the Company was not “seeing very strong bookings momentum”; and (iii) Defendants did not have “enough information in terms of [their] existing customers that are going live” such that the statements that Five9 would see a positive inflection in its dollar-based retention rate lacked a reasonable basis.

Plaintiff alleges that on August 8, 2024, Five9 released its second quarter 2024 financial results in which the Company reduced its annual revenue guidance due to “recent bookings trends and the uncertain economic conditions.” During the earnings call held that same day, the Company revealed it “had a challenging bookings quarter” due to “constrained and scrutinized” customer budgets and sales execution issues. Defendants announced remedial changes to address Five9’s sales execution and efficiency issues. It was further revealed that “Q2 new logo bookings came in softer than expected” and that the Company was “no longer assuming” a dollar-based retention rate inflection in the second half of the year because of a “more muted seasonality in our service bookings[.]”

On this news, Five9’s common stock price dropped over 26%, from $42.47 per share on August 8, 2024 to $31.22 per share on August 9, 2024.



What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Five9, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their application to the court by February 3, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

