Global Liquid Soap Market to Reach USD 42.4 Billion by 2035, Registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Asia Pacific is the biggest market for liquid soaps. Countries like India and China are most affected by viral diseases. As people are aware of the source of these infections, they are using liquid soaps and washing their hands often. The government is also taking initiatives to spread awareness and increase hygienic practices and hand-washing habits in People. Such initiatives are inviting key market players to invest in the region.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to newly released data, the global liquid soap market is projected to grow from approximately USD 23.0 billion in 2025 to around USD 42.4 billion by 2035, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% over the forecast period.

This substantial market expansion is attributed to a variety of factors, including growing consumer awareness about the benefits of maintaining a healthy and hygienic lifestyle. As global cleanliness and hygiene concerns rise, liquid soap is increasingly favored due to its effectiveness in promoting personal hygiene and preventing the spread of diseases. In addition, the rising popularity of FMCG products among youth and millennials, driven by the fast-paced nature of their lifestyles, further contributes to the market's upward trajectory.

With the support of various hygiene-focused programs, consumer awareness of personal hygiene has been rising. FMCG products are gaining popularity among youth and Millennials, as they help in fast lifestyle. Liquid soap is one such necessity. Hygiene is becoming a necessity all over the world and people are also becoming more and more health-conscious and self-aware. Increasing disease all over the world is another reason for the widespread use of liquid soaps.

Customers are getting aware of the ingredients and the chemicals used for the production of soaps. Due to increasing awareness, people are preferring chemical-free, natural liquid soaps. Manufacturers are attracting customers by advertising products with skin-friendly and high hygiene and cleaning functionality of the products. Along with such advertisements, anti-microbial properties, different fragrances, and ingredients are the main key factors used by manufacturers to increase sales.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Rising Hygiene Awareness : Consumers are becoming more conscious of personal hygiene, which is being bolstered by several hygiene-focused programs globally.

: Consumers are becoming more conscious of personal hygiene, which is being bolstered by several hygiene-focused programs globally. Increased Health Consciousness : Growing concerns about health and the prevalence of diseases are driving consumers to adopt more hygienic habits, further propelling the liquid soap market.

: Growing concerns about health and the prevalence of diseases are driving consumers to adopt more hygienic habits, further propelling the liquid soap market. Demand for Chemical-Free Products: There is a rising preference for chemical-free, natural liquid soaps due to increasing awareness about harmful ingredients in conventional soaps.



Manufacturers are responding by launching products that feature skin-friendly, antimicrobial properties, as well as a range of fragrances and ingredients designed to attract consumers. Product innovations in natural formulations, anti-microbial properties, and skin-friendly ingredients are set to boost the adoption of liquid soaps globally.

Regional Insights into the Liquid Soap Market

North America : The U.S. liquid soap market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~4.8% from 2025 to 2035, driven by increasing health concerns, particularly antibiotic resistance and infection rates.

: The U.S. liquid soap market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~4.8% from 2025 to 2035, driven by increasing health concerns, particularly antibiotic resistance and infection rates. Germany : Natural and organic liquid soaps are gaining popularity, with consumer demand for products free from chemicals, parabens, and sulfates continuing to rise.

: Natural and organic liquid soaps are gaining popularity, with consumer demand for products free from chemicals, parabens, and sulfates continuing to rise. India: The South Asia region, led by India, is expected to experience a CAGR of ~9.8% from 2025 to 2035, as consumers increasingly favor organic, natural liquid soaps with beneficial properties such as anti-fungal and anti-bacterial effects.



Key Takeaways from the Liquid Soap Market

Rising hygiene awareness and health consciousness are major drivers of the liquid soap market's growth.

The demand for natural, chemical-free liquid soaps is increasing due to consumer concerns about harmful ingredients.

The U.S. liquid soap market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%, driven by rising health issues and infection rates.

Organic liquid soaps are gaining popularity in Germany due to growing demand for chemical-free and cruelty-free products.

The South Asia region, led by India, is projected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2035, driven by a preference for organic soaps.

Hand wash liquids dominate the market, with a projected CAGR of 5.4% due to growing hygiene concerns in public and private settings.

“The market is experiencing a pronounced benefit from the burgeoning preference for natural and organic products, as consumers increasingly seek soaps devoid of harmful chemicals like parabens and sulfates. In response to this growing demand, manufacturers are diversifying their offerings with an expansive range of natural, dermatologically-friendly, and antimicrobial liquid soaps.” - says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Changing Hygienic Lifestyle, Use of Liquid Soaps in Different Sectors and Innovative Approach of Manufacturers are Helping Liquid Soap Market Grow

The shifting hygiene habits of individuals nowadays are brought on by growing health issues. People are taking care of their personal hygiene and employing various cleaning aids. People are favoring sanitary practices and incorporating them into daily routines as a result of various ailments and the accessibility of information regarding these diseases and the germs that cause them. Many prominent players are releasing novel items that are boosting hygiene and cleanliness as the popularity of products aiding in preserving hygiene grows.

The applications for liquid soaps are numerous and diverse. Liquid soap's primary use is for hand washing. In hospitals, malls, shops, restaurants, hotels, public restrooms, and other settings, liquid soaps are utilized for hand washing. Multi-functional soaps, body wash soaps, and hand soaps are likewise becoming more and more well-liked throughout the world in various industries. Dish soaps are also having different ingredients, helping in effective e-cleaning. Manufacturers are focusing on innovation and creative marketing of these liquid soaps. The use of natural and skin-friendly ingredients, mild fragrances, and different flavors are the main factors that help in the effective marketing and sales of liquid soaps.

Alternate Products for Liquid Soaps and Changing Consumer Preferences are restraining the Liquid Soap Market

The liquid soap market is having difficulties expanding, as the prices of liquid soaps are higher than bar soaps. The main reason people choose bar soaps over liquid soaps is their prices and they are the most commonly used form of soap. The oils and fats used for making soaps along with texturizing chemicals are the main reason for higher prices. If natural fragrances and essential oils are used, the cost goes even higher. People on a budget and with limited income tend to prefer bar soaps instead of liquid soaps due to their price range.

The availability of alternatives for liquid soaps is another significant barrier. Other quick and simple items that are just as effective as liquid soaps but don't utilize water include paper soaps, disinfectants, and rubbing sanitizers that contain alcohol. Again, there are online guides and videos that show how to produce handmade soaps. People are choosing to produce soap at home using basic, natural, and readily available components due to growing health concerns.

Competitive Landscape of the Liquid Soap Market

The competitive landscape of the liquid soap market is marked by the presence of key players focused on innovation and differentiation through product offerings. Leading manufacturers are responding to growing consumer demand for natural, organic, and skin-friendly liquid soaps by introducing diverse formulations, including antimicrobial, eco-friendly, and fragrance-rich options.

With the increasing focus on health and hygiene, competition is intensifying as brands emphasize product quality, ingredients, and skin benefits. Moreover, players are leveraging creative marketing strategies to highlight the efficacy of their products. The market is also witnessing strong competition from alternative hygiene solutions such as hand sanitizers and bar soaps. As consumer preferences shift toward natural and organic products, companies are strategically innovating to maintain their market share.

Recent Developments in the Market

Bath & Body Works an American international retail enterprise, released a new liquid hand soap portfolio in 2023. The new line does not contain sulfate, parabens or dye; the bottles of the new line are made from at least 50% recycled material. Besides, the company introduced its first-ever hand soap refills in 100% recyclable cartons, catering to consumers with an environmentally conscious preference.

In 2023, the Dr. Bronner’s company introduced a 32 oz. Pure-Castile Liquid Soap Refill Carton for the United States. This packaging innovation cuts down the use of plastic by 82%, a commitment which is in line with the company’s environmental conservation policies.

Key Market Players

GlaxoSmithKline

Unilever

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Premier English Manufacturing

Cleenol Group Ltd.

Christina May Ltd.

Godrej

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Hindustan Unilever

Henkel Corporation

Key Segments Profiled in the Liquid Soap Market

By Application:

Hand Wash

Body Wash

Dish Wash



By Nature:

Organic

Natural

Conventional



By End User:

Household

Commercial

Hospitality Industry

Healthcare Industry

Foodservice Industry

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



French Language

Selon des données récemment publiées, le marché mondial du savon liquide devrait passer d’environ 23,0 milliards USD en 2025 à environ 42,4 milliards USD d’ici 2035, enregistrant un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 6,3 % au cours de la période de prévision.

Cette expansion substantielle du marché est attribuée à divers facteurs, notamment la sensibilisation croissante des consommateurs aux avantages du maintien d’un mode de vie sain et hygiénique. À mesure que les préoccupations mondiales en matière de propreté et d’hygiène augmentent, le savon liquide est de plus en plus privilégié en raison de son efficacité à promouvoir l’hygiène personnelle et à prévenir la propagation des maladies. De plus, la popularité croissante des produits de grande consommation chez les jeunes et les milléniaux, stimulée par la nature rapide de leur mode de vie, contribue davantage à la trajectoire ascendante du marché.

Principaux moteurs de la croissance du marché

Sensibilisation croissante à l’hygiène : Les consommateurs sont de plus en plus conscients de l’hygiène personnelle, ce qui est renforcé par plusieurs programmes axés sur l’hygiène dans le monde.

: Les consommateurs sont de plus en plus conscients de l’hygiène personnelle, ce qui est renforcé par plusieurs programmes axés sur l’hygiène dans le monde. Conscience accrue de la santé : Les préoccupations croissantes concernant la santé et la prévalence des maladies poussent les consommateurs à adopter des habitudes plus hygiéniques, ce qui propulse davantage le marché du savon liquide.

: Les préoccupations croissantes concernant la santé et la prévalence des maladies poussent les consommateurs à adopter des habitudes plus hygiéniques, ce qui propulse davantage le marché du savon liquide. Demande de produits sans produits chimiques : Il existe une préférence croissante pour les savons liquides naturels sans produits chimiques en raison de la sensibilisation croissante aux ingrédients nocifs dans les savons conventionnels.



Les fabricants réagissent en lançant des produits dotés de propriétés antimicrobiennes respectueuses de la peau, ainsi qu’une gamme de parfums et d’ingrédients conçus pour attirer les consommateurs. Les innovations en matière de formulations naturelles, de propriétés antimicrobiennes et d’ingrédients respectueux de la peau devraient stimuler l’adoption des savons liquides à l’échelle mondiale.

Aperçus régionaux du marché du savon liquide

Amérique du Nord : Le marché américain du savon liquide devrait croître à un TCAC de ~4,8 % de 2025 à 2035, en raison des préoccupations croissantes en matière de santé, en particulier la résistance aux antibiotiques et les taux d’infection.

: Le marché américain du savon liquide devrait croître à un TCAC de ~4,8 % de 2025 à 2035, en raison des préoccupations croissantes en matière de santé, en particulier la résistance aux antibiotiques et les taux d’infection. Allemagne : Les savons liquides naturels et biologiques gagnent en popularité, la demande des consommateurs pour des produits sans produits chimiques, sans parabènes et sans sulfates ne cessant d’augmenter.

: Les savons liquides naturels et biologiques gagnent en popularité, la demande des consommateurs pour des produits sans produits chimiques, sans parabènes et sans sulfates ne cessant d’augmenter. Inde : La région de l’Asie du Sud, menée par l’Inde, devrait connaître un TCAC de ~9,8 % de 2025 à 2035, car les consommateurs privilégient de plus en plus les savons liquides biologiques et naturels aux propriétés bénéfiques telles que des effets antifongiques et antibactériens.



Principaux points à retenir du marché du savon liquide

La sensibilisation croissante à l’hygiène et à la santé sont les principaux moteurs de la croissance du marché du savon liquide.

La demande de savons liquides naturels et sans produits chimiques augmente en raison des préoccupations des consommateurs concernant les ingrédients nocifs.

Le marché américain du savon liquide devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,8 %, en raison de l’augmentation des problèmes de santé et des taux d’infection.

Les savons liquides biologiques gagnent en popularité en Allemagne en raison de la demande croissante de produits sans produits chimiques et sans cruauté.

La région de l’Asie du Sud, menée par l’Inde, devrait connaître un TCAC de 9,8 % de 2025 à 2035, en raison d’une préférence pour les savons biologiques.

Les liquides de lavage des mains dominent le marché, avec un TCAC prévu de 5,4 % en raison des préoccupations croissantes en matière d’hygiène dans les milieux publics et privés.

« Le marché bénéficie d’un avantage prononcé de la préférence croissante pour les produits naturels et biologiques, car les consommateurs recherchent de plus en plus des savons dépourvus de produits chimiques nocifs comme les parabènes et les sulfates. En réponse à cette demande croissante, les fabricants diversifient leurs offres avec une large gamme de savons liquides naturels, dermatologiquement adaptés et antimicrobiens », déclare Sudip Saha, directeur général et cofondateur de Future Market Insights.

Principaux moteurs du marché du savon liquide

Augmentation de l’incidence des maladies : L’augmentation des taux mondiaux de maladies a incité les consommateurs à adopter des pratiques d’hygiène plus rigoureuses, ce qui a encore stimulé la consommation de savon liquide.

: L’augmentation des taux mondiaux de maladies a incité les consommateurs à adopter des pratiques d’hygiène plus rigoureuses, ce qui a encore stimulé la consommation de savon liquide. Innovation de produits : Les fabricants lancent une gamme variée de savons liquides aux avantages doux pour la peau, antimicrobiens et fonctionnels, attirant ainsi une base de consommateurs plus large.

: Les fabricants lancent une gamme variée de savons liquides aux avantages doux pour la peau, antimicrobiens et fonctionnels, attirant ainsi une base de consommateurs plus large. Demande des jeunes et des milléniaux : Le mode de vie rapide des jeunes générations a conduit à une préférence accrue pour les produits d’hygiène pratiques et efficaces comme les savons liquides.

: Le mode de vie rapide des jeunes générations a conduit à une préférence accrue pour les produits d’hygiène pratiques et efficaces comme les savons liquides. Popularité des produits FMCG : La popularité croissante des biens de consommation à rotation rapide (FMCG), en particulier des produits d’hygiène, stimule la consommation de savon liquide à l’échelle mondiale.

: La popularité croissante des biens de consommation à rotation rapide (FMCG), en particulier des produits d’hygiène, stimule la consommation de savon liquide à l’échelle mondiale. Préoccupations environnementales et de sensibilité cutanée : La demande de produits écologiques et sensibles à la peau a entraîné une augmentation de l’offre de savons liquides naturels et biologiques.

: La demande de produits écologiques et sensibles à la peau a entraîné une augmentation de l’offre de savons liquides naturels et biologiques. Augmentation des dépenses des consommateurs en matière d’hygiène : L’augmentation des revenus disponibles et la priorité accordée à la santé et à l’hygiène ont entraîné une augmentation des dépenses des consommateurs en produits d’hygiène personnelle, y compris les savons liquides.

Défis rencontrés par le marché du savon liquide

Coût plus élevé par rapport aux pains de savon : Les savons liquides sont généralement plus chers que les pains de savon traditionnels, ce qui les rend moins accessibles aux consommateurs soucieux de leur budget.

: Les savons liquides sont généralement plus chers que les pains de savon traditionnels, ce qui les rend moins accessibles aux consommateurs soucieux de leur budget. Concurrence des produits d’hygiène alternatifs : La disponibilité de produits alternatifs tels que les désinfectants pour les mains, les désinfectants et les savons en papier représente un défi important pour le marché du savon liquide.

: La disponibilité de produits alternatifs tels que les désinfectants pour les mains, les désinfectants et les savons en papier représente un défi important pour le marché du savon liquide. Sensibilité aux prix : Les consommateurs aux revenus limités ont tendance à préférer des options de savon plus abordables, ce qui peut entraver l’adoption généralisée des savons liquides, en particulier dans les marchés émergents.

: Les consommateurs aux revenus limités ont tendance à préférer des options de savon plus abordables, ce qui peut entraver l’adoption généralisée des savons liquides, en particulier dans les marchés émergents. Facteurs économiques : En période de ralentissement économique ou d’incertitude, les consommateurs peuvent donner la priorité aux achats essentiels et réduire leurs dépenses en produits d’hygiène haut de gamme, ce qui a un impact sur le marché du savon liquide.

: En période de ralentissement économique ou d’incertitude, les consommateurs peuvent donner la priorité aux achats essentiels et réduire leurs dépenses en produits d’hygiène haut de gamme, ce qui a un impact sur le marché du savon liquide. Production de savon fait maison : L’intérêt croissant des consommateurs pour les savons naturels faits maison, fabriqués à partir d’ingrédients facilement disponibles, présente une concurrence pour les savons liquides produits commercialement.

: L’intérêt croissant des consommateurs pour les savons naturels faits maison, fabriqués à partir d’ingrédients facilement disponibles, présente une concurrence pour les savons liquides produits commercialement. Préoccupations environnementales concernant l’emballage : L’impact environnemental des emballages en plastique utilisés pour les bouteilles de savon liquide peut dissuader les consommateurs soucieux de l’environnement, ce qui stimule la demande d’alternatives plus durables.

Paysage concurrentiel du marché du savon liquide

Le paysage concurrentiel du marché du savon liquide est marqué par la présence d’acteurs clés axés sur l’innovation et la différenciation à travers des offres de produits. Les principaux fabricants répondent à la demande croissante des consommateurs pour des savons liquides naturels, biologiques et respectueux de la peau en introduisant diverses formulations, y compris des options antimicrobiennes, écologiques et riches en parfums.

Avec l’accent croissant mis sur la santé et l’hygiène, la concurrence s’intensifie alors que les marques mettent l’accent sur la qualité des produits, les ingrédients et les bienfaits pour la peau. De plus, les acteurs s’appuient sur des stratégies marketing créatives pour mettre en valeur l’efficacité de leurs produits. Le marché connaît également une forte concurrence de la part de solutions d’hygiène alternatives telles que les désinfectants pour les mains et les pains de savon. Alors que les préférences des consommateurs se tournent vers les produits naturels et biologiques, les entreprises innovent stratégiquement pour maintenir leur part de marché.

Développements récents sur le marché

Bath & Body Works, une entreprise américaine de vente au détail internationale, a lancé une nouvelle gamme de savons liquides pour les mains en 2023. La nouvelle ligne ne contient pas de sulfate, de parabènes ou de colorant ; Les bouteilles de la nouvelle ligne sont fabriquées à partir d’au moins 50 % de matériaux recyclés. En outre, l’entreprise a lancé ses toutes premières recharges de savon pour les mains dans des cartons 100 % recyclables, répondant aux besoins des consommateurs soucieux de l’environnement.

En 2023, la société Dr. Bronner’s a lancé un carton de recharge de savon liquide Pure-Castille de 32 oz pour les États-Unis. Cette innovation packaging permet de réduire de 82 % l’utilisation de plastique, un engagement qui s’inscrit dans les politiques de préservation de l’environnement de l’entreprise.

Principaux acteurs du marché

GlaxoSmithKline

Unilever

Société Colgate-Palmolive

Fabrication anglaise de premier ordre

Groupe Cleenol Ltd.

Christina May Ltée

Godrej

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Hindustan Unilever

Henkel Corporation

Segments clés profilés sur le marché du savon liquide

Par application :

Lavage à la main

Nettoyant pour le corps

Lavage de la vaisselle



Par nature :

Organique

Naturel

Conventionnel



Par utilisateur final :

Ménage

Commercial

Industrie hôtelière

Industrie de la santé

Industrie de la restauration

Autrui

Par canal de distribution :

Ventes directes

Hypermarchés/Supermarchés

Magasins spécialisés

Dépanneurs

Pharmacies

Détaillants en ligne

Autres canaux de vente



Par région :

Amérique du Nord

Amérique Latine

Europe

Asie de l’Est

Asie du Sud

Océanie

Moyen-Orient et Afrique



