PraxTor Launches a Specialized Healthcare Job Platform in Switzerland

PraxTor Platform PraxTor Slogan "Find your healthcare provider - find your future"

Innovative platform from ETH Zurich students aims to simplify healthcare recruitment and address the talent shortage in Switzerland.

We aim to create a fair and efficient recruitment process that benefits both healthcare providers and job seekers in Switzerland.” — Joel Landert, PraxTor GmbH

ZURICH, CANTON OF ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PraxTor , developed by an interdisciplinary team of ETH Zurich students, is proud to announce the launch of its specialized healthcare job platform in Switzerland. Leveraging expertise from electrical engineering, information technology, computer science, mathematics, and computational sciences, the creators of PraxTor aim to significantly streamline the hiring process for both employers and applicants in the medical sector. Their ultimate goal is to tackle the growing talent shortage in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare institutions across the country.From the very start, PraxTor’s mission has been to create a transparent and user-friendly environment that caters to healthcare professionals at all levels—ranging from physicians and nurses to technical and administrative staff. By focusing exclusively on positions within the medical industry, PraxTor ensures that employers and job seekers benefit from precisely targeted opportunities without wading through listings in unrelated fields.One of the key features of the platform is its intuitive interface. Employers can post job openings quickly and easily, while prospective candidates can filter opportunities to match their specific qualifications, career aspirations, and geographic preferences. (For example " MPA Jobs Schweiz " or " Arztsekretärin Jobs Schweiz ") This advanced approach to usability reflects the team’s belief that complex hiring processes often deter top talent—an issue that is especially critical in a field where every staffing decision can directly impact patient outcomes.Beyond its functionality, PraxTor prides itself on a transparent pricing model designed to accommodate healthcare establishments of varying sizes and specialties. By offering a simple monthly subscription at a reasonable cost, the platform eliminates hidden fees and makes it feasible for major hospitals, local clinics, and specialized medical centers to reach the right candidates with minimal financial and administrative overhead.Having already partnered with more than a hundred healthcare providers across Switzerland, PraxTor has successfully demonstrated its utility in connecting medical professionals with potential employers. In the coming months, the platform’s development team intends to introduce additional features such as expanded search filters, deeper ties to educational institutions for seamless intern and trainee placements, and innovative candidate-management tools that allow organizations to oversee their recruitment processes more efficiently.Ultimately, PraxTor’s vision is to foster a job market in the Swiss healthcare sector that is not only more efficient, but also fair and accessible to everyone involved. By bridging the gap between talent and opportunity, the platform aims to contribute to the long-term stability of healthcare services throughout Switzerland.

