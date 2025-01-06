Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Severe Winter Weather

TEXAS, January 6 - January 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of severe winter weather expected to impact the state this week.



“The State of Texas is working around-the-clock to ensure Texans have the resources and support needed as severe winter weather impacts communities across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “As temperatures begin to drop below freezing and regions of Texas face snow, ice, and freezing rain, it is crucial that everyone remain weather-aware, check DriveTexas.org before traveling, and heed the guidance of state and local officials. Texans can find the warming center nearest them at tdem.texas.gov/warm. I thank emergency management personnel and first responders for working tirelessly to help Texans prepare and stay safe during this winter weather.”



According to the National Weather Service, temperatures at or below freezing are expected across large areas of the state. Some areas may face disruptive snow, ice, and freezing rain, causing potentially hazardous travel conditions through the rest of the week.

Over the weekend, more than 700 Texas Department of Transportation personnel prepared for winter weather by pre-treating roads, bridges, and overpasses with over 500,000 gallons of brine and approximately 800 cubic yards of granular material.



At the direction of Governor Abbott, TDEM has activated the following state emergency response resources to support winter weather response operations:

Texas Department of Transportation: Winter weather roadway equipment and crews pre-treating and treating roadways; personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures

Incident Management Teams; personnel working with local partners to update warming center maps Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews; motor graders and personnel to assist with snow/ice clearance

Additionally, the following state emergency response resources have been placed on standby for deployment as needed:

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordinating with utility providers across the threat area

Texans are urged to monitor local forecasts, check road conditions before traveling on roadways, and follow instructions from emergency officials.



Texans can access winter weather safety tips by visiting TexasReady.gov, locate warming centers opened and operated by local officials at tdem.texas.gov/warm, and check road conditions at DriveTexas.org.

