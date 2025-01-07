Submit Release
Georgia Disaster Recovery Center in Washington County Set to Close Jan. 8

ATLANTA – The Disaster Recovery Center in Washington County is scheduled to close permanently at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. The center is located at:

Washington County

Sandersville School Building Authority

514 North Harris St.

Sandersville, GA 31082

Additional centers remain open in the following counties until further notice: 

Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 

Appling County

Closed temporarily. Will open in this new location on Wednesday, Jan. 8

Appling County Center

83 S Oak St

Baxley, GA 31513

Coffee County

The Atrium 
114 N. Peterson Avenue 

Douglas, GA 31533

Emanuel County

Southeastern Technical College 

Special Programs Building

346 Kite Road, Building 1

Swainsboro, GA 30401

Jefferson County

National Guard Bid-EOC

1841 Hwy. 24 West

Louisville, GA 30434

Laurens County

Old West Laurens Middle School

338 West Laurens School Road 

Dublin, GA 31021

Lincoln County

Lincoln County Recreation Department

Walter T. Norman Gym

1962 Rowland-York Drive

Lincolnton, GA 30817

Lowndes County (new location):

Valdosta State University Foundation, Inc.

901 N. Patterson St.

Valdosta, GA 31601

McDuffie County

Thomson Depot                                      

111 Railroad St. 

Thomson, GA 30824

Richmond County

Hub for Community Innovation

631 Chafee Ave. 

Augusta, GA 30904

Screven County

Screven County Library

106 Community Drive

Sylvania, GA 30467

Wilkes County

Washington Fire Department (Training Room)

212 E. Court St. 

Washington, GA 30673

  

FEMA Mobile Registration Center location and hours

Bulloch County

Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairground

16942 GA-67

Statesboro, GA 30458

Through Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jeff Davis County

Jeff Davis County Recreation Department

83 Buford Road

Hazlehurst, GA 31539

Monday, Dec. 23 -- Saturday, Jan. 11

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To find center locations in the state, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. 

Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. There are several ways to apply: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

Disaster Assistance Teams are also on the ground in affected counties going door-to-door to help survivors register for assistance.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.

