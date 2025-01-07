RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty Home Health Care Recognized Among One of the Best Home Care Providers in Sarasota for 2024

Right Accord was recognized as the best home health care company in Sarasota Bradenton Florida

Right Accord has an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care and support to seniors and their families in the community.

We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of the Best Home Care providers in Sarasota” — Rosemarie Tamunday-Casanova, Founder and CEO of Right Accord Home Care

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Accord Private Duty - Home Health Care is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Best Home Care providers in Sarasota for 2024 by Business Rate. This prestigious accolade is a testament to Right Accord’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care and support to seniors and their families in the community.Business Rate, a leading platform designed to enhance the way consumers and businesses navigate online reviews, evaluates businesses based on their 100 most recent reviews, with a strong emphasis on feedback from the last 90 days. This unique approach ensures a highly accurate and current representation of the consumer experience. Right Accord’s outstanding performance in client satisfaction and its consistent delivery of quality care earned the company this distinguished recognition.“We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of the Best Home Care providers in Sarasota by Business Rate,” said Rosemarie Tamunday-Casanova, Founder and CEO of Right Accord Home Care . “This award reflects the dedication and compassion of our caregivers, staff, and the entire Right Accord team, who go above and beyond to ensure our clients receive the highest standard of care. It also reinforces our mission to enhance the lives of seniors and their families through personalized and professional services.”Right Accord Home Care has served the Sarasota community since 2007, offering a wide range of in-home care services, including personal care, companionship, Alzheimer’s and dementia care , and respite care for families. The company’s innovative approach, which now includes modern advanced technology to enhance care quality and safety, sets it apart in the home care industry.Business Rate’s exclusive ranking system focuses on businesses that excel in customer satisfaction and deliver outstanding services. This award highlights Right Accord’s commitment to fostering trust, maintaining quality, and adapting to meet the evolving needs of its clients.For more information about Right Accord Home Care’s services or to schedule a consultation , please visit www.rightaccordhealth.com or call (941) 366.0801.About Right Accord Home CareFounded in 2007, Right Accord Home Care is a leading provider of in-home care services in Sarasota, FL. With a mission to deliver personalized, compassionate, and high-quality care, the company supports seniors in maintaining their independence and quality of life in the comfort of their homes.About Business RateBusiness Rate is an innovative platform designed to refine how consumers and businesses utilize online reviews. By focusing exclusively on a business’s 100 most recent reviews, with an emphasis on feedback from the last 90 days, Business Rate provides an accurate and reliable ranking system that highlights top-performing businesses by category and location.

