Shattuck Labs Announces Presentation at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel therapeutics targeting tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily receptors for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced that company management will present a corporate update and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held in San Francisco, California on January 13-16, 2025.

Conference Details
Format: Presentation and one-on-one meetings
Presenter: Dr. Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer
Date: January 16, 2025
Time: 7:30 a.m. PT
Location: The Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, California
Room: Elizabethan B

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 30 days following the presentation date.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: STTK) is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of potential treatments for autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. The Company is developing a potentially first-in-class antibody for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other inflammatory autoimmune diseases. Shattuck’s expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor agonist and antagonist therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated TL1A/DR3 pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com

Investor & Media Contact:
Conor Richardson
Vice President of Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com


Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


