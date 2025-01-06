Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LONDON, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (Nasdaq: KNSA) today announced that it will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the event will also be available on Kiniksa’s website within approximately 48 hours after the event.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s immune-modulating assets are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target a spectrum of underserved cardiovascular and autoimmune conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

Kiniksa Investor Contact

Jonathan Kirshenbaum

(781) 829-3949

jkirshenbaum@kiniksa.com

Kiniksa Media Contact

Tyler Gagnon

(781) 431-9100

tgagnon@kiniksa.com

