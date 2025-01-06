Panelli memorial and oral arguments on Tuesday; no conference this week

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will remember former Justice Edward Panelli, who died in July, and will then hear arguments in the three cases on its January calendar. The arguments will be live streamed. Opinions in the cases should file by April 7.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.