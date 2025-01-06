- Docket Number:
- FDA-2015-D-3539
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a final guidance for industry entitled “Interim Policy on Compounding Using Bulk Drug Substances Under Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.” This guidance describes FDA’s interim regulatory policy concerning compounding by outsourcing facilities using bulk drug substances while FDA develops the list of bulk drug substances that outsourcing facilities can use in compounding under the applicable section of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). This guidance finalizes the draft guidance of the same title issued in December 2023 and replaces the final guidance of the same title issued in January 2017.
