Matthew D. Smith of Wasilla Convicted and Sentenced to 32.5 Years to serve for Multiple Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

January 2, 2025

(Palmer, AK) â€“ On December 31, 2024, Superior Court Judge Tom Jamgochian sentenced Mathew D. Smith to a composite 32.5 years of imprisonment, additional 10 years of suspended time, 15 years of supervised probation, and sex offender registration and treatment. 

On March 29, 2024, at the conclusion of a 5-day jury trial, a Palmer jury convicted Smith, 24, of multiple counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor.  Smith was acquitted of other counts of sexual abuse.  Smith sexually abused a young girl in 2017.  The case was investigated by Alaska State Trooper Investigator Sherry Ferno with the Child Abuse Investigation Unit. 

CONTACT:  Assistant District Attorney, Melissa Wininger-Howard at 907-761-5648 or Melissa.Howard@Alaska.gov

# # #

