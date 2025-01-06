Matthew D. Smith of Wasilla Convicted and Sentenced to 32.5 Years to serve for Multiple Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

January 2, 2025

(Palmer, AK) â€“ On December 31, 2024, Superior Court Judge Tom Jamgochian sentenced Mathew D. Smith to a composite 32.5 years of imprisonment, additional 10 years of suspended time, 15 years of supervised probation, and sex offender registration and treatment.

On March 29, 2024, at the conclusion of a 5-day jury trial, a Palmer jury convicted Smith, 24, of multiple counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor. Smith was acquitted of other counts of sexual abuse. Smith sexually abused a young girl in 2017. The case was investigated by Alaska State Trooper Investigator Sherry Ferno with the Child Abuse Investigation Unit.

