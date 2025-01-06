GCCMA Refreshed Brand and Website Underscore Commitment to Excellence in Local Government Leadership

ATLANTA, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Georgia City-County Management Association (GCCMA), the premier association of Georgia’s City and County Management Professionals, is excited to announce its rebrand, featuring a fresh visual identity and a redesigned website.

For over six decades, GCCMA has been a vital resource for its diverse membership, offering educational and professional resources, networking opportunities, and tools to guide members' professional journeys and support their work within cities and counties. The association's mission is to promote excellence in local governance by fostering innovation, mentoring, networking, continuing education, and other professional development opportunities.

“We are committed to equipping our members with the tools and resources necessary to advance their local government careers and ensure the success of their communities,” states Chris Hobby, President of the GCCMA Board of Directors. “Our rebrand reflects the supportive and collaborative spirit of our organization, and our new site offers a fresh, inviting look that underscores what GCCMA is all about—a powerful network for education, growth, and professional support. It serves as a valuable resource for our current and prospective members.”

A Renewed Visual Identity: Empowering Local Government Leaders

The new visual identity establishes GCCMA as a trusted resource for local government leaders, providing consistent and reliable solutions. The updated logo features a modern font style that underscores the organization’s focus on both members and non-members, embodying approachability and a sense of action.

The updated logo features a modern font style that underscores the organization’s focus on both members and non-members, embodying approachability and a sense of action. The thoughtfully chosen color palette reflects GCCMA’s core values. Blue symbolizes reliability. Green represents growth and vibrancy. The four distinct shapes forming a windmill showcase energy and action, supported by the pillars of fostering innovation, mentoring, networking, and continuing education—key elements of the organization’s mission. The State of Georgia graphic reinforces GCCMA’s commitment to supporting the professional growth of city and county leaders throughout the state.

Blue symbolizes reliability. Green represents growth and vibrancy. The four distinct shapes forming a windmill showcase energy and action, supported by the pillars of fostering innovation, mentoring, networking, and continuing education—key elements of the organization’s mission. The State of Georgia graphic reinforces GCCMA’s commitment to supporting the professional growth of city and county leaders throughout the state. GCCMA’s redesigned website offers a modern, intuitive design that enhances the member experience. The user-friendly interface allows members to navigate with ease, access information, stay informed about district events, explore membership options, and tap into professional resources.

The user-friendly interface allows members to navigate with ease, access information, stay informed about district events, explore membership options, and tap into professional resources. To complement the new visual identity, GCCMA has also launched a suite of new promotional materials aligned with the refreshed brand.

Overall, the updated visual identity powerfully reflects GCCMA’s commitment to building relationships, supporting its members and communities, and making a lasting impact.

Visit gccma.com to explore the new look and discover how GCCMA supports local government management leaders through education, networking, and professional development.

About GCCMA:

The Georgia City-County Management Association (GCCMA) is the premier association of Georgia’s City and County Management Professionals, providing educational and professional resources and networking opportunities to its diverse membership. Founded in the 1950s by a small group of managers interested in professional development, the organization works to improve the quality of local government in Georgia by supporting and encouraging professional local government management leadership, and it is committed to fostering innovation, mentoring, networking, continuing education and other professional development opportunities. GCCMA is a recognized affiliate organization of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), a professional group of appointed administrators serving cities, counties, regional councils and other local governments in the State of Georgia. For more information, please visit gccma.com.

Peggy Merriss, Executive Director | Georgia City-County Management Association

merrissp@outlook.com

404-597-3244

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.