Eric Edwards Construction Wins 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award

RINGGOLD, GA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The foundation of every home tells a story, and for Eric Edwards Construction, that story is one of trust, quality, and dedication. This year, the company’s commitment to excellence earned it the esteemed 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award, presented by Gbj.com. Voted on by customers, the award highlights not only craftsmanship but also the strong relationships and trust the company has cultivated over decades of service.“This award means so much because it comes from the people we serve,” says Eric Edwards, founder of Eric Edwards Construction. “It’s not just about building homes—it’s about building trust and creating spaces where families can thrive. Being recognized this way is truly humbling.”Specializing in custom home building, Eric Edwards Construction guides clients through every phase of the process, from planning and design to implementation. Their philosophy centers on creating dream homes that blend functionality, lifestyle, and personal vision.The company’s transparent approach to planning ensures no surprises along the way, while with the help of architects and interior designers, the design phase allows clients to see their dreams come to life. Finally, the construction team delivers precision and care during implementation, crafting homes that stand the test of time.Beyond construction, Eric Edwards Construction supports clients with valuable resources to simplify home financing. From securing construction loans to navigating permanent financing, the team ensures a seamless process at every step.Client testimonials praise the company’s professionalism, attention to detail, and ability to deliver projects on time and within budget. “Eric has a can-do attitude and always finds the best path forward,” says Katrina R., a repeat client.The 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award reflects Eric Edwards Construction’s commitment to creating not just homes, but sanctuaries tailored to each family’s needs. As the company looks to the future, this recognition serves as both a milestone and a motivator to continue delivering excellence and building spaces where memories are made.

