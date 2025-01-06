Docket Number: FDA-2022-D-0464 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

We, FDA, are issuing this guidance to assist you, establishments making donor eligibility determinations, in understanding the requirements in Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations, part 1271, subpart C (21 CFR part 1271, subpart C). The regulations under 21 CFR part 1271, subpart C set out requirements for determining donor eligibility, including donor screening and testing, for donors of human cells, tissues, or cellular or tissue-based products (HCT/Ps).

This guidance includes general information on determining eligibility for donors of HCT/Ps. FDA also intends to issue separate guidance documents with recommendations regarding reducing the risk of transmission of specific communicable disease agents and diseases for donors of HCT/Ps as follows: human immunodeficiency virus, hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus, Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), sepsis, human transmissible spongiform encephalopathies, cytomegalovirus, Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae, human T-lymphotropic virus, Treponema pallidum (syphilis), vaccinia virus, West Nile virus, and communicable disease risks associated with xenotransplantation.

