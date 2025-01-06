We, FDA, are issuing this guidance to assist you, establishments making donor eligibility (DE) determinations, in understanding the requirements in 21 CFR part 1271, subpart C (21 CFR part 1271, subpart C). The regulations under 21 CFR part 1271, subpart C, set out requirements for determining donor eligibility, including donor screening and testing, for donors of human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). This guidance provides recommendations for screening donors for evidence of, and risk factors for, infection with Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), the organism that causes tuberculosis. The guidance also recommends additional steps that HCT/P establishments should take to reduce risk of transmission of Mtb until such time as appropriate FDA-licensed, approved, or cleared donor screening tests are available for use to test donors for Mtb infection.
