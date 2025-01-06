Docket Number: FDA-2022-D-0465 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

We, FDA or Agency, are issuing this guidance to assist you, establishments making donor eligibility determinations, in understanding the requirements in Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations, part 1271, subpart C (21 CFR part 1271, subpart C). The regulations under 21 CFR part 1271, subpart C set out requirements for determining donor eligibility, including donor screening and testing, for donors of human cells, tissues, or cellular or tissue-based products (HCT/Ps).

This guidance applies to human cells and tissues recovered on or after May 25, 2005, the effective date of the regulations contained in 21 CFR part 1271, subpart C, and provides recommendations to reduce the risk of transmission of hepatitis B virus (HBV) by HCT/Ps. This guidance updates information regarding HBV risk included in the guidance entitled “Eligibility Determination for Donors of Human Cells, Tissues, and Cellular and Tissue-Based Products (HCT/Ps), Guidance for Industry,” dated August 2007 (August 2007 HCT/P DE Guidance), by revising recommendations for: 1) donor screening that includes reducing certain time-based risk factors and conditions, and 2) assessing every HCT/P donor for HBV risk using the same individual risk-based questions regardless of sex or gender. Additionally, this guidance incorporates information from the guidance entitled “Use of Nucleic Acid Tests to Reduce the Risk of Transmission of Hepatitis B Virus from Donors of Human Cells, Tissues, and Cellular and Tissue-Based Products” dated August 2016 (August 2016 HBV NAT Guidance) and supersedes that guidance.

