Westbound lane closure on SR 260 east of Payson due to Horton Fire

PAYSON – Drivers using State Route 260 east of Payson will encounter a westbound right lane closure between mileposts 272 and 268, near Kohls Ranch, and should be ready for the possibility of smoke from the Horton Fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The westbound SR 260 speed limit is temporarily reduced to 45 mph in this stretch. Drivers should slow down and watch for firefighting equipment.

The potential for reduced visibility in the area depends on wind direction and is expected to be greater during cooler overnight and morning hours. If smoke reduces visibility on the highway, drivers should slow down, make sure their lights are on and proceed with caution if smoke reduces visibility on the highway.

You can find information on the Horton Fire at inciweb.wildfire.gov (search for Horton Fire) or by following this link.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) and by calling 511. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter/X feed, @ArizonaDOT.