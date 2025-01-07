Stroke Sisters Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Empower Female Stroke Survivors Worldwide

Stroke recovery in the palm of your hand Stroke Sisters CEO and Founder, Angie Read (two-time stroke survivor)

Crowdfunding Campaign Seeks $73,000 to Develop a Free, Comprehensive Recovery App for the 57 Million Female Stroke Survivors Worldwide

Our mission is to ensure that no woman has to face stroke recovery alone.” — Angie Read

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Stroke Sisters, Inc. proudly announces the launch of its Kickstarter campaign to support the development of a groundbreaking digital platform/mobile app designed exclusively for female stroke survivors. The platform will provide free tools, resources, and a supportive global community to help survivors navigate recovery, reclaim their confidence, and build a brighter future.

The Kickstarter campaign aims to raise $73,000 to fund the platform’s development while ensuring it remains free for all female stroke survivors. The app will include a robust resource library, progress trackers, mental health assessments, confidence-building tools, daily inspiration, and community chats—all guided by Ava, an animated avatar and fellow stroke survivor. With over 56% of stroke survivors being women, this platform addresses a critical gap in recovery support, offering survivors not only practical tools but also the encouragement and empowerment they need to thrive.

“Our mission is to ensure that no woman has to face stroke recovery alone,” said Angie Read, CEO and founder of Stroke Sisters and a stroke survivor herself. “Through this platform, we are creating a lifeline for women around the world, offering them a sense of community and trusted resources to help them take charge of their recovery.”

Key Features of the Stroke Sisters Platform:

• Community Support: A global online network where survivors can share experiences, advice, and encouragement.

• Customizable Recovery Tools: Track progress in mental health, physical recovery, and overall well-being.

• Free and Premium Content: Options that make recovery support accessible to women of all backgrounds.

• Confidence Coaching Courses: Designed to help survivors overcome fear and rebuild self-esteem.

Why Kickstarter?

Stroke Sisters is leveraging crowdfunding to bring its vision to life with the support of a passionate community. Backer contributions will directly fund the platform’s development and launch, enabling Stroke Sisters to reach the 57 million female stroke survivors it aims to serve globally, and to keep the platform free for survivors.

How to Support the Campaign:

The Stroke Sisters Kickstarter campaign is live now and will run until March 7, 2025. Backers can choose from a variety of rewards, including early access to the platform, exclusive merchandise, and the chance to help shape the platform’s features. To learn more and support this campaign, visit Kickstarter.

About Stroke Sisters

Stroke Sisters is a digital platform dedicated to empowering female stroke survivors worldwide. Founded by Angie Read, a two-time stroke survivor, life coach, and author, Stroke Sisters provides resources and a community to help women rebuild their confidence and reclaim their lives after a stroke.



Legal Disclaimer:

