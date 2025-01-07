NATIONAL STORAGE PARTNERS Unveils New Brokerage Brand and Leadership Team

National Storage Partners

Founding member Hans Hardisty, CCIM, MBA welcomes national directors Nicholas J. Malagisi, SIOR and Connie Neville, JD to the executive team.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Storage Partners is thrilled to announce the launch of its new brand and the formation of an exceptional leadership team dedicated to providing unparalleled brokerage and consulting services in the self-storage industry.

Founding member Hans Hardisty, welcomes national directors Nicholas J. Malagisi, SIOR and Connie Neville, JD to the executive team. Each of these industry leaders brings a wealth of experience, positioning National Storage Partners as a premier provider of comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the needs of their clients.

Nicholas J. Malagisi joins the Brand with a 30+ year track record of success in brokerage services. Malagisi began his career with the REIT Public Storage where he was responsible for site acquisition and development of new properties. Since then, he has successfully transacted countless properties from single assets to large portfolio sales.

Connie brings more than 20 years of experience specializing in the sale of self-storage facilities across New England, where she is a board member of the Northeast Self Storage Association (NESSA), the Maine Self Storage Association (MeSSA) and the New Hampshire Self Storage Association (NHSSA).

Hans Hardisty, known for his strategic vision, underwriting, and commitment to client services, welcomes Nick and Connie to lead the way in driving innovation and growth within the organization. With more than a Billion Dollars in transactions, their diverse background in the storage sector will play a crucial role in shaping the new brand’s identity. Together, they form a dynamic team that embodies the commitment to delivering top-notch services to valued clients.

"We are excited about the future of National Storage Partners," said Hans Hardisty. "With our new brand and this talented team, we are well-positioned to set new standards in the storage industry and provide our clients with unparalleled service."

As we embark on this new chapter, National Storage Partners remains committed to fostering strong relationships with our clients and partners, ensuring their needs are met with the highest level of professionalism and expertise.

If you are an owner, or Broker and would like more information about National Storage Partners and our new leadership team, please visit nationalstoragepartners.com.

*About National Storage Partners*

National Storage Partners is a leading provider of brokerage and consulting services in the storage industry. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on client satisfaction, we strive to deliver innovative solutions that achieve top value and meet the evolving needs of our customers. Services include: brokerage, feasibility studies, valuations, development consulting, proformas, and more.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Hans W. Hardisty, MBA, CCIM | Founder

National Director | Self-Storage

Phone: 914.489.7909-M

hans@NationalStoragePartners.com

NationalStoragePartners.com

