Coretech Now Names Russell Zimny as President & CEO

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coretech Now, a leading provider of IT services and solutions for small and medium-sized businesses nationwide, announces the appointment of Russell Zimny as its new President and CEO. With over 30 years of experience in the IT services industry and a history of delivering exceptional results, Zimny steps into the role following his successful tenure as Chief Operating Officer.Since joining Coretech Now in 2021, Zimny has applied his extensive technical expertise and leadership skills to expand the company’s service portfolio and operational efficiency. Under his guidance as COO, Coretech Now broadened its offerings in managed IT services, advanced cybersecurity, cloud computing, and IT consulting. His strategic approach has consistently prioritized customer-focused solutions, ensuring clients receive secure, scalable, and efficient IT systems.Before joining Coretech Now, Zimny served as President of ZLan Partners, Inc., where he led the company’s growth into a trusted IT services provider in the Chicago metropolitan area. Earlier in his career, he was Director of IT for Looking Glass Networks, where he successfully navigated a significant acquisition by Level 3 Communications. His deep understanding of both technical and business operations positions him as a visionary leader for Coretech Now.“Russell has been a driving force in our company’s recent growth,” said John Machacek, Chief Technology Officer at Coretech Now. “His deep industry knowledge, dedication to innovation, and ability to foster lasting client relationships make him the perfect leader to guide us into the future.”As President and CEO, Zimny aims to further Coretech Now’s mission of empowering SMBs by delivering cutting-edge IT solutions. His immediate priorities include enhancing the company’s cybersecurity services, improving the customer experience, and forging partnerships with leading technology providers to bring the best solutions to Coretech Now’s diverse client base.“I am honored to lead Coretech Now into its next chapter,” said Zimny. “With an incredible team and a proven track record of helping businesses thrive, we will continue to innovate and deliver IT solutions that meet the challenges of today’s digital landscape.”Coretech Now provides managed IT services to industries such as healthcare, finance, legal, and professional services, equipping businesses with future-ready IT infrastructures. The company operates from its headquarters in Fort Myers, FL, and a regional presence in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit Coretechnow.com About Coretech NowCoretech Now specializes in managed IT services, cloud computing, cybersecurity, network management, and IT consulting. Founded to empower businesses with reliable, efficient, and scalable IT solutions, Coretech Now emphasizes proactive IT management to minimize downtime and maximize operational performance. With over 20 technical experts, the company supports SMBs nationwide.

