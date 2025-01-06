Community Coin Reveals Impactful Project Empowering Individuals to Give Back and Drive Real Change

Community Coin is a new crypto project using advanced blockchain technology to drive meaningful change in the real world.

Mustang, Oklahoma, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Coin , a new project dedicated to giving back, revealed more details about its mission, including its Solana-based COMMUNITY token. The project combines blockchain technology with a philosophy centered on positive change to make a real impact in the world. Notably, Community Coin uses a portion of its funds to support local initiatives, charities, and community projects worldwide.





COMMUNITY is a digital token built on Solana that spearheads a community-centric movement. The project empowers individuals to give back in ways that truly matter. Users can support real-world local projects or fund charitable initiatives globally with every transaction, investment, or action within the Community Coin ecosystem. Simply put, the project drives real change one Community Coin at a time.

Community Coin encourages crypto enthusiasts to join its mission with advanced tokenomics. For example, the entire token liquidity is locked to ensure investments are secure and the project benefits from the community’s unwavering trust. The project has established a total supply of 1 billion COMMUNITY tokens. In terms of distribution, the tokens will be sold at market value, with the profits reaching charitable causes.

Additionally, Community Coin implements a burn mechanism to reduce supply, generate scarcity, and drive long-term value for token holders. The project burns a specific supply of coins every day and airdrops SOL to the top 50 wallets involved in Community Coin initiatives. Through the burn mechinism in the first 45 days, supply has already been reduced to 988,944,788.55 COMMUNITY tokens.

Community Coin launched its token on Moonshot on 23rd November 2024. The token made the news by reaching 100% of its funding goals in less than 24 hours and leaping onto DEXTools. Next, COMMUNITY recovered from a 60% value dip to establish a solid $5 million market cap, which is the coin’s all-time high to date. The project’s development gained significant community support, boasting 1200+ coin holders and a loyal following on Telegram . Following that impressive start, Community Coin organized an airdrop a month later.

About Community Coin

Community Coin is a new crypto project using advanced blockchain technology to drive meaningful change in the real world. In addition to providing its backers with appropriate returns, the project focuses on supporting local charities worldwide. To this end, some of the profits will go toward charitable initiatives and projects.

Community Coin employs innovative tokenomics, cutting-edge governance models, and strategic partnerships to transform its mission into a powerful movement. COMMUNITY token holders can vote on which charities and initiatives receive the project's donations. This approach gives community members a sense of ownership, responsibility, and active participation in the decision-making process.

Since its launch, Community Coin has already funded several such initiatives, supporting organizations and hospitals. The project encourages COMMUNITY holders to donate to the project’s Community Initiative Wallet or use their profits to help their local communities. Even sharing their experiences with Community Coin donations on social media can help the movement build awareness and community outreach.

Community Coin is an emerging global hub for like-minded investors who want to help better their communities. You can join Community Coin and learn more about it’s impactful mission at these links:

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Facebook |





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.







Ryan E. Info at communitycoin.rocks

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.