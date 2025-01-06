JLab Unveils Its Most Advanced Headphones Yet: The Epic Lux Lab Edition Wireless Headphones

Embrace JLab’s Best-Sounding Headphones, Featuring Immersive Audio Technology, Adaptive Noise Cancelation, Long Battery Life, And Unmatched Comfort.

Carlsbad, Calif., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab, a leader in personal technology, today announces its most advanced headphones ever with the launch of the Epic Lux Lab Edition Wireless Headphones. Making their debut at CES 2025®, the new over-ear headphones feature, custom dynamic drivers, adaptive noise cancelation, 90+ hours of playtime, clear call capability, seamless Bluetooth connectivity, and wireless charging with an included charging dock.

Crafted for audiophiles and tech enthusiasts, the Epic Lux Lab Edition is a testament to JLab’s dedication to providing cutting-edge audio solutions for modern listeners. With advanced immersive sound features and adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) technology, these headphones provide epic sound that transforms the user’s personal audio landscape.

“The Epic Lux Lab Edition represents the pinnacle of performance and technology for the brand,” said Win Cramer, JLab’s CEO. “As consumers immerse themselves in music and video content more than ever, we’ve integrated every detail to combine cutting-edge technology with a user-centric design. With features like our Lab Spatial Audio, Adaptive Noise Cancelation, swipe and button controls combined with extensive battery life, the Epic Lux Lab Edition go above and beyond what it means to deliver a premium audio experience. We’ve not forgotten about value. The sound, features, and benefits built into the Epic Lux Lab Edition are unmatched at $199.

JLab’s Best Sounding Over-ear Headphone Ever

The Epic Lux Lab Edition’s sound is powered by 32mm high-fidelity custom dynamic drivers that provide Hi-Res audio and a frequency response of 20 - 40 kHz for users to enjoy their music in stunning clarity. Enhanced by JLab’s Lab Spatial Audio algorithm with head-tracking technology, the Epic Lux Lab Edition creates an immersive 360-degree sound experience, resulting in highly dynamic and lifelike music and content experiences.

The First JLab Headphone with Adaptive Noise Cancelation

The Epic Lux Lab edition is the first from JLab to offer Adaptive Noise Canceling (ANC) technology that filters through various noise frequencies in real-time and Artificial intelligence (AI) automatically reduces environmental sounds up to 42 DB. Switch to Be Aware mode to hear outside sounds when desired, which is ideal for taking phone calls that feel natural or listening to music or podcasts in situations that require heightened awareness.

Enjoy Clear Calls with Environmental Noise Cancelation

Featuring 4-cutting-edge beamforming microphones (two on each earcup), combined with JLab’s advanced environmental noise canceling algorithm, the Epic Lux Lab Edition offers crystal clear and uninterrupted communication during phone calls. Whether you’re on a call during a busy commute or speaking outside on a windy day, the microphones ensure professional and personal calls are handled with ease, no matter the environment.

Long Playtime and Convenient Charging

Boasting over 90+ hours of playtime on a single charge, the Epic Lux Lab Edition is ideal for all-day and all-week use. Unique to this model, the headphones support wireless charging and include a magnetic wireless charging pad, offering 5 hours of playtime from just 5 minutes of charging. Additionally, the built-in USB-C port provides a quick and convenient option for traditional charging.

Unmatched Comfort, Connectivity, and Control

Crafted for comfort, the headphones feature Cloud Foam™ ear cups and padded headband, ensuring that they remain comfortable even during extended wear. Their foldable design maximizes portability, making them perfect for travel, fitness, and work.

The Epic Lux Lab Edition prioritizes connectivity with advanced Bluetooth Multipoint Technology, allowing users to seamlessly pair and switch between two devices at once. Plus, LabShare Mode enables users to share their audio with another Epic Lux headphone user. Additionally, built-in Google Fast Pair enables quick pairing with compatible devices, while Find My functionality allows users to always keep track of the headphones on Android devices.

Easily control your media via multiple methods on the Epic Lux Lab Edition. Swipe on the earcup to control media playback, use the dedicated buttons for quick commands, or program the tap capability to further enhance your experience. Customize these controls directly through the JLab App to personalize your listening experience.

Personalize Your Audio with the JLab App

JLab empowers users to personalize their audio experience with the JLab app, offering customizable noise cancelation and Be Aware settings, touch and swipe controls, and sound preferences. Alternatively, users can use the app to choose from preset options like JLab Signature, Balance, or Bass Boost Sound.

Availability and Price

The Epic Lux Lab Edition Wireless Headphones are priced at $199.99 and will be available for pre-order starting January 6th, with shipping expected to begin on January 30th, the headphones can be purchased online at www.JLab.com and at select retailers.

Technical Specifications

32mm high-fidelity custom dynamic drivers and Spatial Audio

Adaptive Noise Canceling and Be Aware mode

90+ hours of playtime (60+ hours with ANC on)

Customizable experience via JLab App

Bluetooth multi-point

Google Fast Pair and Find My Device Functionality

Wireless Charging Pad and Built-In USB-C Charing Port

2-Year Warranty

