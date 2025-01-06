MDC public offices closed in Kansas City due to hazardous road conditions Jan. 6

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— A majority of Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) public offices in the Kansas City region are closed on Monday, Jan. 6 due to hazardous road conditions after a winter storm this weekend. This includes the following facilities:

The MDC Kansas City Regional Office located on the James A. Reed Conservation Area in Lee’s Summit. The conservation area itself remains open to the public.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs. The grounds and trails remain open.

Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

Lake City Shooting Range in Buckner.

Parma Woods Shooting Range in Kansas City.

The MDC Sedalia office.

The MDC Clinton office.

The MDC office in El Dorado Springs will remain open to the public.

All other conservation areas, river accesses, and fishing lakes in the Kansas City region remain open to the public; however, MDC advises that appropriate caution be used based on weather and road conditions. Use of these facilities is not recommended if conditions are not safe. For information on MDC areas, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z9o.