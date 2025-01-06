Global Refrigeration Compressor Market to Reach USD 59,544.2 Million by 2035, Surging at 3.6% CAGR, Driven by Cold Chain and Industrial Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Refrigeration Compressor- Main Engine in Refrigeration Units Helping Users Across the USA, Japan, Korea, the United Kingdom, and 30+Countries to Regulate Temperature of Spaces! Find Out More FMI.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global refrigeration compressor market is set to experience steady growth, driven by several key factors such as the strengthening of cold chain capabilities, the expansion of the FMCG packaging industry, and the increasing number of retail outlets globally. The market, valued at USD 40,353.6 Million in 2024, has recorded a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 3.1%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach USD 41,806.3 Million in 2025, with projections indicating a strong upward trajectory. The global refrigeration compressor industry is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2025 to 2035, ultimately reaching USD 59,544.2 Million by the end of the forecast period.

The strengthening cold chain capabilities, expanding FMCG packaging industry , and increasing retail outlets are anticipated to boost demand for refrigerators and refrigeration compressors during the forecast period. Refrigeration is the process of removing heat from a substance or an enclosed space to lower the temperature and provide a cooling effect.

The fundamental component of refrigeration, the refrigerant compressor pumps the refrigerant throughout the system and dissipates heat into the environment. It regulates the refrigerant's flow and applies pressure, which makes the refrigerant heat up.

Refrigeration compressors are being increasingly used in a multitude of applications such as residential, transportation, healthcare, food & beverages, chemical, and retail food outlets. They provide a suitable temperature that protects sensitive/perishable products from spoilage. Hence, increasing adoption across various industries will generate high demand for refrigeration compressors.

Similarly, increasing export of food products and rising food insecurity are creating lucrative growth prospects for the global commercial refrigeration compressor industry . Most of the food produced globally gets wasted due to a lack of adequate storage and transportation facilities.

For instance, as per the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, an estimated 1.6 billion tonnes of food produced globally is lost or goes to waste. This growing food insecurity is prompting people to use cooling systems like refrigeration compressors for storing and transporting food products.

To carry perishable food goods from one location to another, refrigeration systems are frequently employed in the transportation sector. The market for refrigeration compressors is expanding significantly in the transportation sector as a result of the sharp rise in demand for frozen goods, packaged foods, etc. The development of bacteria and harmful pathogens is slowed down by refrigeration, hence reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses. Because of this development, the market for refrigeration compressors is anticipated to expand quickly. The global market for refrigeration compressors represents around 55-60% of the overall refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market .

Residential Applications

In households, refrigeration compressors are crucial for food preservation and improving indoor comfort. They are integral components of refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, and heat pumps, making them essential for maintaining daily comfort and enhancing living standards. As the demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly refrigeration technologies grows, residential compressors are becoming increasingly sophisticated, offering more sustainable options.

Commercial Applications

In the commercial sector, refrigeration compressors are used extensively in supermarkets, food retail chains, and restaurants. In these applications, they ensure the freshness and safety of perishable goods, such as meats, dairy products, and vegetables. Supermarkets rely on refrigeration systems equipped with compressors to preserve food items in display cases, walk-in coolers, and storage rooms. As retail outlets continue to expand globally, the demand for reliable and efficient refrigeration systems – and by extension, compressors – is set to increase.

Industrial Applications

Industrially, refrigeration compressors are indispensable in chemical processing, pharmaceutical production, and the food & beverage industry. In these sectors, they help maintain precise temperature control, crucial for processes that require specific environmental conditions. In pharmaceutical manufacturing, refrigeration compressors are vital for preserving the quality and efficacy of medicines and vaccines. In the food and beverage industry, refrigeration compressors are used in blast chillers and freezers to ensure product quality and prevent spoilage. Their role in preventing the decay of perishable goods cannot be overstated.



Growth Drivers and Emerging Trends:

The refrigeration compressor industry is driven by several key factors that are expected to sustain growth in the coming years.

Strengthening Cold Chain Capabilities

One of the primary drivers of the refrigeration compressor market is the continued expansion of cold chain infrastructure. Cold chains are essential for storing and transporting perishable goods, such as food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals, in temperature-controlled environments. The global cold chain industry is expected to grow rapidly due to the rising demand for perishable food products, as well as the increasing need for reliable storage and transport solutions for pharmaceutical products. As a result, demand for refrigeration compressors, which are critical to maintaining the integrity of cold chains, will continue to rise.

Growing Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industries

The food and beverage industry, along with the pharmaceutical sector, is one of the largest end-users of refrigeration compressors. Both industries rely heavily on refrigeration systems to ensure product quality and safety. Refrigeration compressors play an essential role in the food industry by preventing spoilage, reducing waste, and extending shelf life. In pharmaceuticals, compressors are necessary for maintaining a controlled environment for temperature-sensitive drugs, vaccines, and chemicals. As both industries continue to expand, especially in emerging markets, the demand for refrigeration compressors will experience sustained growth.

Industrialization in Developing Economies

Industrialization in emerging economies is a major growth driver for the refrigeration compressor industry. As these economies modernize and industrialize, there is an increasing need for refrigeration systems to support manufacturing processes, chemical production, and storage requirements. In regions such as Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America, industrial growth is leading to higher demand for refrigeration compressors across multiple sectors.

Environmental and Energy Efficiency

As global environmental concerns intensify, there is growing pressure on industries to adopt more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly technologies. Refrigeration compressors are no exception to this trend. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create compressors that are more energy-efficient, use less harmful refrigerants, and meet stricter environmental regulations. This shift is driving innovation in the market and contributing to the increased adoption of sustainable refrigeration solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

Market Growth: The global refrigeration compressor market is poised to grow steadily, reaching USD 59,544.2 Million by 2035, driven by the expansion of cold chain infrastructure, growing demand in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, and industrialization in developing economies. Technological Advancements: Energy efficiency and environmental sustainability are key trends shaping the market, with manufacturers focusing on reducing energy consumption and adopting eco-friendly refrigerants. Expanding Applications: Refrigeration compressors are crucial in residential, commercial, and industrial applications, with the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries being among the largest consumers. Regional Demand: The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, is expected to experience significant growth in refrigeration compressor demand due to industrialization and expanding cold chain networks.

“The refrigeration compressor industry is experiencing significant growth, fueled by sectors like food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and emerging markets. The demand for efficient cold chain solutions and energy-saving technologies is driving innovation. Additionally, a focus on sustainability is pushing the adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants and compressor technologies, positioning companies that prioritize innovation to thrive in this evolving industry,” - opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Players Operating in the Industry:

Nidec Corporation

Emerson Electric Co

GEA Group AG

The Danfoss Group

Midea Group

Tecumseh Products Company LLC

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

LG Electronics

Changhong Huayi Compressor Co., Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Refrigeration Compressor Industry Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Rotary

Scroll

Reciprocating

Screw

Centrifugal



By Refrigerant Type:

R410A

R407C

R404A

R134A

R290

R600a

Others



By Capacity:

Less than 5 kW

5 to 30 kW

30 to 100 kW

100 to 300 kW

300 to 500 kW

500 to 1000 kW

Above 1000 kW



By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Medical & Healthcare

Industrial

Transportation



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



About Future Market Insights (FMI) – Industrial Automation

The industrial automation division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of the installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

German Translation:

Laut Future Market Insights (FMI) wird der globale Markt für Kältekompressoren ein stetiges Wachstum verzeichnen. Dazu tragen mehrere Schlüsselfaktoren bei, darunter die Stärkung der Kühlkettenkapazitäten, die Expansion der FMCG-Verpackungsindustrie und die steigende Zahl von Einzelhandelsgeschäften weltweit. Der Markt, der im Jahr 2024 auf 40.353,6 Millionen US-Dollar geschätzt wird, verzeichnete ein Wachstum von 3,1 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr . Mit Blick auf die Zukunft wird der Markt voraussichtlich im Jahr 2025 41.806,3 Millionen US-Dollar erreichen , wobei die Prognosen einen starken Aufwärtstrend anzeigen. Der globale Markt für Kältekompressoren soll von 2025 bis 2035 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 3,6 % wachsen und am Ende des Prognosezeitraums schließlich 59.544,2 Millionen US-Dollar erreichen .

Kältekompressoren: Ein Eckpfeiler der modernen Gesellschaft

Kühlung ist ein wichtiger Prozess, um Wärme aus einem geschlossenen Raum oder einer Substanz zu entfernen und dadurch die Temperatur zu senken, um verderbliche Waren haltbar zu machen, den Komfort in Innenräumen zu erhöhen oder ideale Bedingungen für industrielle Anwendungen aufrechtzuerhalten. Kältekompressoren spielen bei diesem Prozess eine zentrale Rolle, da sie den Kühlmechanismus in Wohn-, Geschäfts- und Industrieumgebungen unterstützen.

Der globale Markt für Kältekompressoren spielt eine entscheidende Rolle dabei, sicherzustellen, dass Kälteanlagen in verschiedenen Sektoren weiterhin effizient funktionieren. Diese Kompressoren werden aufgrund ihrer Vielseitigkeit und Bedeutung in einer Vielzahl von Anwendungen eingesetzt.

Wohnanwendungen

In Haushalten sind Kältekompressoren für die Lebensmittelkonservierung und die Verbesserung des Wohnkomforts von entscheidender Bedeutung. Sie sind integrale Bestandteile von Kühlschränken, Gefrierschränken, Klimaanlagen und Wärmepumpen und damit unverzichtbar für die Aufrechterhaltung des täglichen Komforts und die Verbesserung des Lebensstandards. Da die Nachfrage nach energieeffizienten und umweltfreundlichen Kältetechnologien steigt, werden Kompressoren für Wohngebäude immer ausgefeilter und bieten nachhaltigere Optionen.

Kommerzielle Anwendungen

Im gewerblichen Bereich werden Kältekompressoren häufig in Supermärkten, Lebensmitteleinzelhandelsketten und Restaurants eingesetzt. In diesen Anwendungen sorgen sie für die Frische und Sicherheit verderblicher Waren wie Fleisch, Milchprodukte und Gemüse. Supermärkte verlassen sich auf mit Kompressoren ausgestattete Kühlsysteme, um Lebensmittel in Vitrinen, begehbaren Kühlräumen und Lagerräumen zu konservieren. Da der Einzelhandel weltweit weiter expandiert, wird die Nachfrage nach zuverlässigen und effizienten Kühlsystemen – und damit auch nach Kompressoren – steigen.

Industrielle Anwendungen

In der Industrie sind Kältekompressoren in der chemischen Verarbeitung, der Arzneimittelproduktion sowie in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie unverzichtbar. In diesen Bereichen helfen sie dabei, eine präzise Temperaturregelung aufrechtzuerhalten, die für Prozesse mit spezifischen Umgebungsbedingungen von entscheidender Bedeutung ist. In der Arzneimittelherstellung sind Kältekompressoren von entscheidender Bedeutung, um die Qualität und Wirksamkeit von Medikamenten und Impfstoffen zu erhalten. In der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie werden Kältekompressoren in Schockkühlern und -frostern eingesetzt, um die Produktqualität sicherzustellen und Verderb zu verhindern. Ihre Rolle bei der Verhinderung des Verderbens verderblicher Waren kann nicht genug betont werden.

Wachstumstreiber und neue Trends:

Der Markt für Kältekompressoren wird von mehreren Schlüsselfaktoren getrieben, die in den kommenden Jahren voraussichtlich für anhaltendes Wachstum sorgen werden.

Stärkung der Kühlkettenkapazitäten

Einer der Haupttreiber des Marktes für Kältekompressoren ist der kontinuierliche Ausbau der Kühlketteninfrastruktur. Kühlketten sind für die Lagerung und den Transport verderblicher Waren wie Lebensmittel, Getränke und Arzneimittel in temperaturkontrollierten Umgebungen unerlässlich. Aufgrund der steigenden Nachfrage nach verderblichen Lebensmitteln sowie des zunehmenden Bedarfs an zuverlässigen Lager- und Transportlösungen für Arzneimittel wird erwartet, dass die globale Kühlkettenbranche schnell wachsen wird. Infolgedessen wird die Nachfrage nach Kältekompressoren, die für die Aufrechterhaltung der Integrität von Kühlketten von entscheidender Bedeutung sind, weiter steigen.

Wachsende Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie sowie Pharmaindustrie

Die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie ist neben der Pharmabranche einer der größten Endverbraucher von Kältekompressoren. Beide Branchen sind stark auf Kühlsysteme angewiesen, um Produktqualität und -sicherheit zu gewährleisten. Kältekompressoren spielen in der Lebensmittelindustrie eine wesentliche Rolle, da sie Verderb verhindern, Abfall reduzieren und die Haltbarkeit verlängern. In der Pharmabranche sind Kompressoren erforderlich, um eine kontrollierte Umgebung für temperaturempfindliche Medikamente, Impfstoffe und Chemikalien aufrechtzuerhalten. Da beide Branchen weiter expandieren, insbesondere in den Schwellenmärkten, wird die Nachfrage nach Kältekompressoren nachhaltig wachsen.

Industrialisierung in Entwicklungsländern

Die Industrialisierung in Schwellenländern ist ein wichtiger Wachstumstreiber für den Markt für Kältekompressoren. Im Zuge der Modernisierung und Industrialisierung dieser Volkswirtschaften steigt der Bedarf an Kältesystemen zur Unterstützung von Herstellungsprozessen, der chemischen Produktion und der Lageranforderungen. In Regionen wie dem asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, Afrika und Lateinamerika führt das industrielle Wachstum zu einer höheren Nachfrage nach Kältekompressoren in mehreren Sektoren.

Umwelt- und Energieeffizienz

Angesichts der wachsenden globalen Umweltprobleme wächst der Druck auf die Industrie, energieeffizientere und umweltfreundlichere Technologien einzuführen. Kältekompressoren bilden hier keine Ausnahme. Hersteller investieren in Forschung und Entwicklung, um Kompressoren zu entwickeln, die energieeffizienter sind, weniger schädliche Kältemittel verwenden und strengere Umweltauflagen erfüllen. Dieser Wandel treibt Innovationen auf dem Markt voran und trägt zur zunehmenden Einführung nachhaltiger Kältelösungen bei.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Bericht:

Marktwachstum : Der globale Markt für Kältekompressoren wird voraussichtlich stetig wachsen und bis 2035 59.544,2 Millionen US-Dollar erreichen. Grund dafür sind der Ausbau der Kühlketteninfrastruktur, die steigende Nachfrage im Lebensmittel- und Getränkesektor sowie im Pharmasektor sowie die Industrialisierung in den Entwicklungsländern. Technologischer Fortschritt : Energieeffizienz und ökologische Nachhaltigkeit sind wichtige Trends, die den Markt prägen, wobei die Hersteller sich auf die Reduzierung des Energieverbrauchs und den Einsatz umweltfreundlicher Kühlmittel konzentrieren. Erweiterte Anwendungsbereiche : Kältekompressoren sind für den Einsatz in Wohn-, Gewerbe- und Industriegebäuden von entscheidender Bedeutung. Zu den größten Verbrauchern zählen die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie sowie die Pharmaindustrie. Regionale Nachfrage : Im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, insbesondere in China und Indien, wird aufgrund der Industrialisierung und der Ausweitung der Kühlkettennetze ein deutliches Wachstum der Nachfrage nach Kältekompressoren erwartet.

„Der Markt für Kältekompressoren erlebt ein starkes Wachstum, das von Branchen wie der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie, der Pharmaindustrie und den Schwellenmärkten angetrieben wird. Die Nachfrage nach effizienten Kühlkettenlösungen und energiesparenden Technologien treibt Innovationen voran. Darüber hinaus fördert der Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit die Einführung umweltfreundlicher Kältemittel und Kompressortechnologien und positioniert Unternehmen, die Innovation priorisieren, in dieser sich entwickelnden Branche erfolgreich“, meint Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Akteure der Branche:

Nidec Corporation

Emerson Electric Co

GEA Group AG

Der Danfoss-Konzern

Midea-Gruppe

Tecumseh Products Company LLC

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

LG Electronics

Changhong Huayi Kompressor Co., Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Segmentierungsanalyse der Kältekompressorbranche:

Nach Produkttyp:

Drehbar

Scrollen

Hin- und Herbewegung

Schrauben

Zentrifugal



Nach Kältemitteltyp:

Kältemittel R410A

R407C

Kältemittel R404A

R134A

R290

R600a

Sonstiges



Nach Kapazität:

Weniger als 5 kW

5 bis 30 kW

30 bis 100 kW

100 bis 300 kW

300 bis 500 kW

500 bis 1000 kW

Über 1000 kW



Nach Anwendung:

Wohnen

Kommerziell

Medizin & Gesundheitswesen

Industrie

Transport



Nach Region:

Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Westeuropa

Osteuropa

Ostasien

Südasien

Naher Osten und Afrika (MEA)



Über Future Market Insights (FMI) – Industrial Automation

Die Abteilung für Industrieautomation von Future Market Insights (FMI) bietet einen neuartigen Ansatz und eine innovative Perspektive bei der Analyse des Marktes für Industrieautomation. Eine umfassende Abdeckung von Kapital-, tragbaren, Prozess-, Bau-, Industrie- und Spezialmaschinen im gesamten Fertigungssektor und eine ausgeprägte Analyse der installierten Basis, Verbrauchsmaterialien, Ersatzteile und der USP-Feature-Anwendungsmatrix machen uns zu einer Vorreiterrolle in der Branche. Wir sind bevorzugte Partner etablierter und aufstrebender Branchenakteure und Vertriebspartner, wenn es darum geht, neue Umsatzaussichten zu erhalten, auszubauen und zu identifizieren.

Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

