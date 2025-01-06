Submit Comments by

This guidance provides recommendations to sponsors and other interested parties on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to produce information or data intended to support regulatory decision-making regarding safety, effectiveness, or quality for drugs. Specifically, this guidance provides a risk-based credibility assessment framework that may be used for establishing and evaluating the credibility of an AI model for a particular context of use (COU).