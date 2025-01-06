MDC’s Busch and Henges staffed shooting ranges closed Jan. 5 due to hazardous weather

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is closing its August A. Busch and Jay Henges Shooting Ranges and Outdoor Education Centers Sunday, Jan. 5 due to hazardous weather conditions.

Both ranges are typically closed Mondays and Tuesdays for maintenance and special uses. MDC anticipates both ranges will resume normal operating ours on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

The normal winter hours of each staffed range are as follows.

Busch Range

Wednesday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Closed Monday-Tuesday for maintenance and special use

Henges Range

Wednesday through Sunday: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Closed Monday-Tuesday for maintenance and special use

Both shooting ranges have shooting lanes for rifle and pistols up to 100 yards. Use fees are $5 per hour at both facilities and include paper targets and eye and ear protection if shooters don’t have their own. Both shooting ranges feature trap fields, static archery ranges, and shotgun patterning boards. The Busch Range also offers skeet shooting. $5 covers a round of shotgun shooting and clay birds at either facility, or an hour at the patterning board.

Shooters should note that all transactions must be paid by cash or personal check only, and that steel core ammunition is not permitted—range staff will be using magnets to test ammo.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance. The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.

Learn more about MDC locations and facilities, as well as latest weather closure status, at www.mdc.mo.gov.