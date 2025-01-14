Ship & Shore Environmental Drives Innovation and Sustainability in Emission Control Solutions

A collage of Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOs) installed by Ship & Shore Environmental, delivering innovative air pollution control solutions across industries worldwide.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. (S&SE), a leading provider of air pollution control and energy recovery solutions, has had a year marked by critical advances in sustainable emission control, expanding its influence across diverse industries and contributing significantly to the renewable energy sector. Among its 2024 highlights, S&SE’s work in solar photovoltaic (PV) panel manufacturing demonstrates its commitment to advancing sustainable practices in clean energy.

A Year of Sustainable Growth, Industry Leadership, and Innovation

As S&SE reflects on 2024, it celebrates achievements that underscore its leadership in environmental solutions across industries, including recycling, food processing, and flexographic printing. The company’s tailored systems, like its RTOs and scrubbers, offer VOC destruction efficiencies of up to 99%, meeting stringent environmental standards while optimizing energy usage.

Rapid Emission Control Solutions for Solar PV Manufacturing

With renewable energy demand on the rise, the solar industry faces increasing pressure to improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Ship & Shore Environmental recently partnered with a U.S.-based solar PV panel manufacturer to quickly address urgent emission control requirements. Solar manufacturing processes often release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) like EB acetate and butyl glycol acetate during module assembly, requiring robust pollution abatement solutions.

To support this manufacturer, S&SE implemented a Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer (RTO) system within just weeks. Typically, RTOs take 30 to 36 weeks to build; however, S&SE leveraged its industry network to procure and install a high-efficiency RTO from an idled pharmaceutical facility, enabling the solar manufacturer to meet environmental regulations without delaying production. “Our rapid response underscores our dedication to efficiency and environmental compliance,” said Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental. “We were able to mobilize quickly to keep the solar manufacturer on track with a system that ensures regulatory compliance while contributing to the renewable energy industry.”

Expanding Pollution Abatement in Renewable Energy and Recycling

Beyond solar, S&SE’s solutions have expanded into electric vehicle (EV) battery production, wind energy manufacturing, and hydrogen production, where its specialized systems abate pollutants and support eco-friendly manufacturing. In the recycling sector, S&SE has delivered high-efficiency RTO and scrubber systems to capture VOCs and other hazardous emissions from plastics, metals, and battery processing. These solutions highlight S&SE’s commitment to making recycling environmentally responsible and economically viable.

Supporting Sustainability in the Food Industry

S&SE’s efforts extend to the food industry, where emissions from frying, baking, and flavor processing present significant pollution control challenges. In California, S&SE’s installation of a 10,000 SCFM RTO for a major food client resulted in substantial emissions reductions, supporting the client’s shift towards sustainability. From two-stage filter systems to innovative coconut husk filters, S&SE’s customized pollution abatement solutions help food manufacturers align with growing consumer demands for eco-friendly practices.

Strengthening Global Reach in Key Markets

Throughout 2024, S&SE has broadened its global presence with significant projects across North America, China, and India. In Canada, S&SE supplied state-of-the-art systems for the chemical industry, including a Direct Fired Thermal Oxidizer and H2S Scrubber, enhancing environmental compliance in line with regional standards.

Industry Recognition and Commitment to a Sustainable Future

This year, CEO Anoosheh Oskouian received accolades from the Los Angeles Business Journal as a “Leader of Influence: Nonprofit & Philanthropy,” recognizing her dedication to both industry innovation and social responsibility. S&SE was also ranked prominently among Environmental Waste and Recycling Firms and Environmental Engineering Firms in Los Angeles County, reinforcing its impact within waste management, recycling, and engineering. Anoosheh was a finalist in the OCBJ Women in Business Awards & OCBJ Innovator Awards!

Looking toward 2025, S&SE remains committed to technological advancement, particularly in reducing NOx and ozone emissions. Through ongoing collaborations with companies prioritizing sustainable practices, S&SE continues to drive positive change in industrial processes worldwide, contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

