Meshawn Maddock endorsed by VFAF National Veterans Group for MI GOP Chair announced Christi Tasker Press Secretary

Meshawn Maddock VFAF.US Endorsement Meshawn Maddock with President Trump

Veterans for America First has endorsed Meshawn Maddock for MIchigan GOP State Chair announced Christi Tasker VFAF National Press Secretary

Meshawn's leadership and resolve makes her the ideal choice to restore Michigan’s greatness.” — Robert M. Cornicelli President Veterans for America First

MILFORD, MI, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From VFAF Veterans for America First "Veterans for America First proudly endorses Meshawn Maddock for Michigan State GOP Chair. A steadfast conservative leader, Meshawn has a proven track record of fighting for America First values and standing with our nation’s veterans. She is committed to strengthening Michigan’s Republican Party, defending our freedoms, and fighting back against the opposition. Her leadership and resolve make her the ideal choice to restore Michigan’s greatness." said CPT Robert M. Cornicelli US Army (Ret)/Navy Veteran President, Veterans for America First Founder, Veteran Recovery CoalitionIn other VFAF News:Veterans for America First National Leadership Team for 2026 cycle has been named.Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Tiffany Savage, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig, Stan Fitzgerald and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF.US and is available for free public screenings by contacting connect@VFAF.USThe Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation

Meshawn Maddock VFAF endorsement for MI GOP Chair interview with Veterans for America First Robert M Cornicelli

